Boost Your Immunity With These Amazing Sources Of Vitamin C; Know Other Health Benefit Of Vitamin C

Immunity boosting foods: Add more vitamin C to your diet or better immunity

Highlights Vitamin C can help you fight skin issues

Citrus fruits are a great source of vitamin C

Broccoli is also a good source of vitamin C

Vitamin C is an essential vitamin that you must be a part of your diet. It can offer you multiple benefits. The most important function of vitamin C is that it ensures a healthy immune system. Adding more vitamin C to your diet can ensure strong immunity. Vitamin C is also good for your skin. Adding vitamin C to your diet or topical use of vitamin C, both can help you fight different skin issues and help you achieve younger-looking skin. Being a powerful source of antioxidants, vitamin C can also help reduce the risk of chronic diseases including heart disease. People with hypertension should also add vitamin C to their diet to control high blood pressure. Enough amount of vitamin C can also help in reducing the risk anemia as it helps in better absorption of iron from the diet consumed. Citrus fruits are the best source of vitamin C. Here are the best sources vitamin C you must add to your diet.

Vitamin C sources: Add these foods to your diet for better immunity

1. Oranges

Oranges are a great source of vitamin C. You can also add orange juice to your breakfast but juices are deprived of fibre. Markets are also flooded with oranges during this time of the year. Eat an orange daily to give a boost to your immunity.

Vitamin C: Oranges can help you boost skin health

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Lemon

The tangy taste of lemons is loved by many. It is widely used in different foods as well as drinks. It has a refreshing taste which is also good for mental health.

Also read: 5 Natural Immunity Boosters You Must Add To Your Diet

3. Kiwi

Kiwi is a bright green coloured fruit with multiple health benefits. You can receive a good amount of vitamin C with this fruit.

Immunity boosting foods: Kiwi is loaded with vitamin C, K and E

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Papaya

Papaya is not just a blessing for your skin, it can offer you other health benefits as well. It can provide you a good amount of vitamin c as well as fibre.

Also read: Papaya For Skin: The Beauty Benefits Of This Amazing Fruit Which You Cannot Afford To Miss

5. Broccoli

It is one of the healthiest vegetables which should definitely be a part of your diet. Not just vitamin C it will also provide you vitamin K, potassium and optimum level of fibre.

Broccoli is good for your blood pressure as it contains potassium

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Guava

Guava is also a vitamin C fruit that can be a part of your diet. This fruit is also good for your blood sugar levels, heart health, skin, digestion and may support weight loss.

7. Tomato juice

Many don't know but tomato juice is also loaded with numerous health benefits. It has vitamin C, antioxidants and much more. Drinking tomato juice can boost digestion, eye health, lower cholesterol and helps in detoxification.

Tomato juice is good for your health in various ways

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 7 Lifestyle Choices You Didn't Know Were Harming Your Immunity: Know Them Now

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.