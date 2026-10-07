The XFG Covid variant, also known as Stratus or American Covid, is driving a recent uptick in Covid-19 cases and hospital admissions across the United Kingdom. According to the Independent, the weekly hospital admission rate has also risen from 0.81 to 1.20 per 100,000 people. The latest UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) data shows that Covid-19 positivity in hospital settings has increased from 5.9% to 7%. London has recorded the sharpest rise, with hospitalisation up 79%. Among people aged over 85, the admission rate has climbed from 7.08 to 12.43 per 100,000.

Over 50% of positive sequenced samples in England have been identified as the XFG variant. Despite the spike in numbers, public health officials emphasise that overall infection metrics remain at a relatively low baseline and there is no cause for alarm.

"While Covid-19 activity has shown some recent increases, cases remain at low levels in the UK. UKHSA is monitoring all the data relating to Covid-19 variants in the UK and abroad, and we continue to publish our findings in our regular surveillance reports," said Alex Allen, consultant epidemiologist at the UKHSA.

XFG Covid-19 variant: Symptoms, origin and transmission

The XFG variant is not a new, supercharged strain, but rather a recombinant variant that virologists have been tracking globally.

XFG belongs to the Omicron family. It is a mix of two earlier Omicron subvariants: LF.7 and LP.8.1.2. It has been classified as a "Variant Under Monitoring" (VUM) by the World Health Organisation.

Where was it first detected?

According to a Lancet report, it was first detected in Canada and harbours several spike mutations. The first sample of XFG was recorded on January 27.

Symptoms of the XFG variant

The symptoms associated with XFG are consistent with typical upper respiratory tract infections and previous Omicron variants. They include:

Severe or prominent sore throat

Hoarseness (a distinct scratchy or raspy voice)

Low-grade fever or chills

Persistent dry cough

Congestion and runny nose

Pronounced fatigue and muscle aches

Less common symptoms include:

Gastrointestinal issues like diarrhea, nausea

Headaches

Loss of appetite

Shortness of breath, primarily in high-risk individuals

Loss of taste or smell (rare with this strain)

Is it dangerous?

XFG exhibits a notable growth advantage and heightened transmissibility, allowing it to rapidly outcompete older variants to become a dominant strain globally. Its highly contagious nature is driven by specific structural mutations on its spike protein.

However, to date, there is no evidence that XFG can cause severe illness. It appears to be associated with mild upper respiratory symptoms, unlike previous variants like JN.1

Earlier in June 2025, WHO mentioned that "Currently approved Covid-19 vaccines are expected to remain effective against this variant against symptomatic and severe disease."

The public health risk posed by XFG is evaluated as low at the global level, as per WHO. However, a Lancet study has mentioned that the XFG sub-variant has the potential to spread quickly and exhibits "strong immune evasion." This allows the virus to survive and spread easily, as it can evade the body's natural defences.

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