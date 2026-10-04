'American Covid' Strain Drives Rise In UK Hospital Admissions: All You Need To Know

UK hospitals are seeing a rise in COVID-19 activity as the XFG variant of SARS-CoV-2, also known as the 'American Covid' strain, continues to circulate. The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows that COVID-19 positivity in hospital settings has increased from 5.9% to 7%. The weekly hospital admission rate has also risen from 0.81 to 1.20 per 100,000 people, an increase of around 48%, Independent reported.

London has recorded the sharpest rise among regions, with its COVID-19 hospital admission rate increasing by 79%. Among people aged over 85, the admission rate has climbed from 7.08 to 12.43 per 100,000.

More than half of the sequenced positive samples in England are now reported to be the XFG variant. However, health officials have stressed that the rise is not currently a cause for alarm, as overall infection levels remain low and there is no evidence that XFG causes more severe disease.

Alex Allen, consultant epidemiologist at the UKHSA, said, "While Covid-19 activity has shown some recent increases, cases remain at low levels in the UK. UKHSA is monitoring all the data relating to Covid-19 variants in the UK and abroad, and we continue to publish our findings in our regular surveillance reports."

The actual number of infections could also be higher than reported, as far fewer people are testing for COVID-19 compared with the pandemic years.

The UKHSA has said the strain has been circulating for about a year. The autumn COVID-19 vaccination programme is designed to provide protection against XFG and related variants, with eligible and vulnerable groups, including people aged 75 and above, urged to get vaccinated.

What Is The XFG Variant?

XFG is a recombinant SARS-CoV-2 variant formed from two earlier Omicron subvariants, LF.7 and LP.8.1.2. The World Health Organization (WHO) recorded the earliest documented XFG sample on January 27, 2025, and classified it as a variant under monitoring in June 2025.

The variant has since been detected in several countries and remains under monitoring by the WHO.

Symptoms linked to XFG are broadly similar to those associated with other recent COVID-19 variants. They can include a sore throat, cough, fatigue and fever.