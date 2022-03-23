World Tuberculosis Day 2022 - Date, Theme, Symptoms And Treatment For TB

World Tuberculosis Day 2022: Cough that lasts for at least 3 weeks is the main symptom of TB

World Tuberculosis Day is observed to raise awareness about the serious bacterial disease that affects the health of the lungs. The day also highlights the social and economic consequences of tuberculosis along with its health impacts globally. Today was the day when Dr Robert Koch announced his discovery of the bacterium that causes TB. Commemorating this discovery in 1882, the day is observed worldwide.

Theme

This year, the theme of World Tuberculosis Day is “invest to End TB. Save Lives.”

The theme focuses on the need for investments and resources that are required to eradicate this disease. It's a way of conveying these needs to global leaders to reinforce their commitment to fighting this disease. The theme also ensures access to prevention and care of TB in order to achieve Universal Health Coverage by WHO.

Symptoms of Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis can be detected via certain symptoms, though symptoms are usually not visible in the latent stage. These symptoms include:

1.Persistent coughing that lasts for at least 3 weeks is the major symptom of Tuberculosis.

2.Production of phlegm along with blood during coughing is another major symptom that you should look out for.

3.Chills, fever, loss of appetite and loss of weight are other symptoms.

4.Night sweats and chest pain are also part of the disease.

TB can also cause abdominal pain, joint pain, seizures and persistent headache.

Treatment

Tuberculosis can be treated when detected early. The strain of TB is also important when treating the disease. Treatment for latent TB involves taking antibiotics. In the case of active TB, the affected ones may be recommended to take several drugs for a duration of almost nine months. However, the treatment becomes more complicated for patients with the drug-resistant strain of TB.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.