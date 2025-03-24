World Tuberculosis Day 2025: Here's How You Can Reduce Risk

World Tuberculosis (TB) Day is observed annually on March 24 to raise awareness about tuberculosis and efforts to eliminate this infectious disease. The day marks the discovery of the TB-causing bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis by Dr. Robert Koch in 1882. TB is a contagious airborne disease that primarily affects the lungs but can also impact other organs. While it remains a global health challenge, the risk of tuberculosis can be significantly reduced through improved hygiene, vaccinations, early diagnosis, and better public health measures. Read on as we share a list of tips you can follow to reduce your risk.

Tips to reduce your risk of tuberculosis

1. Get vaccinated with the BCG vaccine

BCG vaccine is the most effective way to prevent severe forms of TB, particularly in children. It helps the immune system recognise and fight the tuberculosis bacteria, reducing the chances of developing active TB. If you live in or travel to high-risk areas, consult a doctor about your TB vaccination status.

2. Improve ventilation in indoor spaces

TB spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. Poorly ventilated spaces increase the risk of infection. Ensuring good airflow by keeping windows open, using exhaust fans, and avoiding enclosed, crowded areas can significantly reduce exposure to TB bacteria.

3. Maintain strong immunity with a healthy diet

A nutrient-rich diet helps the immune system fight infections, including TB. Consume foods rich in vitamin C (citrus fruits), vitamin D (sunlight, fish, eggs), zinc (nuts, seeds), and protein (lean meats, legumes) to keep your immune defences strong. People with weak immunity, such as those with diabetes or malnutrition, are at a higher risk of TB.

4. Practice good respiratory hygiene

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask, tissue, or elbow when coughing or sneezing. This prevents the spread of TB bacteria. If you interact with TB patients or work in healthcare settings, using N95 masks can provide additional protection against airborne transmission.

5. Avoid close contact with TB-infected individuals

TB is highly contagious, especially in enclosed settings. If you live with or work around someone with active TB, ensure they receive proper treatment and follow medical guidelines. Regular health check-ups and screenings help detect TB early, preventing its spread to others.

6. Ensure early detection and treatment

TB symptoms include persistent cough (lasting over 3 weeks), weight loss, night sweats, fatigue, and fever. If you experience these, seek immediate medical attention. Latent TB (dormant infection) can become active if left untreated, so early diagnosis and full completion of prescribed antibiotics are crucial to stop TB from spreading.

7. Strengthen lung health with regular exercise

Physical activity improves lung function and overall immunity. Exercises like brisk walking, yoga, breathing exercises, and swimming help keep the lungs strong and reduce the risk of respiratory infections, including TB. Avoid smoking and secondhand smoke, as they weaken lung defences.

8. Reduce exposure to polluted or crowded areas

People in overcrowded, poorly ventilated settings such as slums, prisons, and refugee camps are at higher risk of TB transmission. If unavoidable, wearing protective masks, maintaining distance, and ensuring sanitation can help lower the risk.

By following these preventive measures, you can lower the risk of TB infection and contribute to the global fight against tuberculosis.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.