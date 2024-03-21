World Tuberculosis Day 2024: Follow These Prevention Tips To Reduce Your Risk Of TB

World Tuberculosis Day 2024: Minimise close contact with individuals diagnosed with TB

World Tuberculosis (TB) Day is observed annually on March 24th. It is a day dedicated to raising awareness about the global epidemic of TB, which remains one of the world's deadliest infectious diseases.

World TB Day commemorates the date in 1882 when Dr. Robert Koch announced his discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacterium that causes TB. This discovery paved the way for diagnosing and curing TB. Preventing tuberculosis (TB) involves a combination of strategies aimed at reducing the risk of transmission and infection.

World TB Day aims to educate the public about the causes, symptoms, prevention, and treatment of TB. It highlights the importance of early detection and access to appropriate care. Keep reading as we share a list of prevention tips you can follow to reduce the risk of tuberculosis.

10 Prevention tips to reduce the risk of TB:

1. Know your risk factors

Understanding your susceptibility to TB based on factors such as a weakened immune system, close contact with TB patients, or residing in high TB prevalence areas helps in taking necessary precautions.

2. Maintain good ventilation

TB bacteria thrive in enclosed spaces with poor ventilation. Adequate airflow helps to disperse and dilute the concentration of bacteria, reducing the risk of transmission.

3. Practice good hygiene

Regular handwashing with soap and water, especially after coughing or sneezing, reduces the chances of spreading TB bacteria to others.

4. Cover your mouth

When coughing or sneezing, covering your mouth with a tissue or elbow helps prevent the release of TB bacteria into the air, reducing the risk of transmission to others.

5. Wear a mask

If you have active TB or are in close contact with TB patients, wearing a mask, particularly a respirator mask, can prevent the spread of bacteria through respiratory droplets.

6. Get vaccinated

Vaccination with the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine reduces the risk of developing severe forms of TB, particularly in children.

7. Maintain a healthy lifestyle

A strong immune system can help fight off TB infection. Eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, getting enough sleep, and avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can boost immunity.

8. Limit exposure to TB patients

Minimise close contact with individuals diagnosed with TB until they are no longer contagious, typically after starting treatment and exhibiting improvement.

9. Complete treatment if diagnosed

If diagnosed with latent TB infection or active TB disease, completing the full course of treatment as prescribed by a healthcare provider is essential to prevent the progression of the disease and reduce the risk of transmission to others.

10. Regular screening

Individuals at high risk of TB, such as healthcare workers and those living in high TB burden settings, should undergo regular screening for TB infection to detect and treat cases early, preventing further transmission.

By implementing these prevention tips consistently and in combination with each other, individuals can significantly reduce the risk of TB transmission and infection, contributing to TB control efforts globally.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.