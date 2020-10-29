World Psoriasis Day 2020: Follow These Expert Recommended Tips To Manage Psoriasis During Upcoming Winter

World Psoriasis Day 2020: Dryness during the cold weather can worsen psoriasis symptoms

World Psoriasis Day is observed on 29 October every year. On this day several activities are conducted across the world to create awareness about this condition. Psoriasis is a chronic, autoimmune inflammatory disease which leads to dry red and itchy patches on the skin. This condition flares for a few weeks, then subside for a while. This cycles repeats on regular basis. Winters can make psoriasis symptoms worse as cold winds, low humidity extracts moisture from the skin, resulting in even increased dryness. On the occasion of the World Psoriasis Day, Dr. Navya Handa who is a Dermatologist and Cosmetologist at Max Hospital shares tips to manage psoriasis during the winter season.

World Psoriasis Day 2020: Tip to manage psoriasis in cold weather

Understanding potential triggers and taking steps to manage them can help improve symptoms. Here are a few steps you can take to manage psoriasis in the coming winters.

1. Apply moisturiser

You should keep your skin moist to control redness and itching. Choose moisturising soap for bathing and washing hands and apply a moisturiser at least two times a day to protect your skin. It will keep your skin well hydrated. Products containing urea or salicylic acid can help soften and remove dry skin build up in affected areas.

Psoriasis Day: Apply moisturiser frequently to manage this condition during winters

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Opt for a luke-warm water bath instead of hot water

Long showers in hot water can strip the moisture from your skin. Shower in luke-warm water instead and avoid long showers too. Apply moisturizing cream immediately after bathing.

3. Using a humidifier

It will help you counter the drying effect of room heaters. Using a humidifier indoors will help in ensuring moisture in the air.

4. Wear soft clothing layers

Fabrics like wool, synthetic fibers can irritate your skin and trigger flare-ups. Wear soft cotton clothes instead, as the first clothing layer. You can layer on heavy clothes on top of this.

5. Ensure proper nutrition and hydration

Your diet can also help you manage psoriasis effectively. Omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce skin inflammation and nourish your skin. Some of the foods that contain omega-3 fatty acids are- flaxseeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, walnuts, almonds and fatty fishes. Further, drinking enough water helps the skin to retain natural moisture.

Drink enough water throughout the day to keep your skin healthy

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Reduce stress levels

Stress is a potential trigger for psoriasis. Practice yoga, meditation, regular exercises and other relaxation techniques to reduce stress and keep psoriasis in check.

7. Get regular exposure to sunlight

Research has suggested that maintaining sufficient levels of vitamin D can help prevent psoriasis flare-ups.

Lastly, if your psoriasis always gets worse in winter, it is advisable to consult your doctor to manage the disease better. You can't always control your flare-ups, your doctor will be in the best position to help in such scenario.

(Dr. Navya Handa, Consultant Dermatologist & Cosmetologist, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh)

