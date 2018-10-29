World Psoriasis Day 2018: If I Make These Changes In My Diet, Will It Cure My Psoriasis?

Psoriasis generally develops between 15 to 35 years of age

World Psoriasis Day is observed on 29th of October every year. It is a significant day specially dedicated to people with psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis. World Psoriasis Day is a global event that aims to give voice to millions of people across the world suffering from psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis. On October 29 International Federation of Psoriasis Association, IFPA its members associations and support groups, spread awareness and performs activities all over the world to help people with psoriasis and give them the attention and consideration they deserve.

Every year, IFPA sets up a specific theme for the upcoming World Psoriasis Day. The specific theme inspires the members' to shed light on a specific psoriasis-related issue. The theme for World Psoriasis Day 2018 is “Treat Psoriasis Seriously”.

Psoriasis generally develops between 15 to 35 years of age. Psoriasis generally occurs when the immune system of the body attacks normal tissues in the body. This leads to swelling and quick turnover of skin cells. These cells then form red, itchy patches of skin, most often on the elbows, knees and scalp. The main symptoms of psoriasis include itchy, red patches of thick skin with silvery scales on various parts of the body like elbows, knees, scalp, back, face, palms and feet. Although, there is no specific diet to treat psoriasis, certain foods can help improve this skin condition.

Photo Credit: iStock

Include these foods in your diet if you have psoriasis:

1. Green leafy vegetables:

Deep green leafy vegetables like kale, spinach, Swiss chard, peas, beet greens, mustard greens and collard greens should be a part of your diet if you have psoriasis. These vegetables are the best for psoriasis patients who are looking to add more vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants in their diet. You can these vegetables into your salads, wraps, sandwiches or soups.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Herbs and spices:

Certain herbs and spices have medicinal properties and are beneficial for overall health. Skin condition responds to herbs which are used to enhance the body's immune system and reduce inflammation. Turmeric, curry powder, and rosemary have anti-inflammatory properties. Including these spices in your diet can ease psoriasis symptoms. As an added benefit, these herbs and spices enhances the flavour of your dish and are low in calories.

3. Fruits:

Fruits are loaded with vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals which may help reduce psoriasis symptoms. As they have anti-inflammatory benefits, fruits and vegetables should make up the majority of your diet. Fruits like strawberries, oranges and watermelon are beneficial if you have psoriasis and you should eat them daily. You can incorporate fruits in your breakfast, juices or smoothies.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Whole grains:

Whole grains such as bread, cereal, pasta, oatmeal and brown rice are another component that form a part of an overall healthy diet. Like fruits and vegetables, whole grains also contain a variety of anti-inflammation antioxidants. Apart from this they are high in fiber, which has been linked with lower inflammation levels and better regulation of blood sugar levels. Legumes such as beans and lentils also have antioxidants and fiber, so it is a wise option to include them in your diet as well.

Foods you should avoid if you psoriasis arthritis:

Sugary stuff

Soda

Dairy products

Red meat

Processed food

Alcohol

Gluten

Tomatoes

