World Psoriasis Day 2024: Theme, History, Significance & Tips To Reduce Flare-Ups In Winter

World Psoriasis Day, observed annually on October 29, is dedicated to raising awareness about psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, two chronic and often painful autoimmune conditions. Created by the International Federation of Psoriasis Associations (IFPA) in 2004, this day is an opportunity to spread knowledge, reduce stigma, and advocate for those affected by these conditions worldwide. Psoriasis affects millions of people, causing patches of red, inflamed skin covered with silvery scales, and can significantly impact physical and emotional well-being. World Psoriasis Day aims to create global support and empathy for those managing psoriasis, emphasising the importance of accessible care, supportive communities, and continued research.

Theme

The 2024 theme for World Psoriasis Day is "Psoriatic Disease and the Family." This theme acknowledges the unique challenges faced by individuals with psoriatic disease and their loved ones. The focus is on raising awareness, advocating for policy changes, and demonstrating solidarity.

History

The history of World Psoriasis Day reflects a global effort to address the unique challenges faced by people with psoriasis. Initially, IFPA's campaign sought to connect healthcare professionals, patients, and advocates in a concerted effort to increase understanding and research surrounding psoriasis. Over time, this initiative expanded, with various global events, media campaigns, and community programs focusing on themes such as mental health, treatment access, and advocacy.

Significance

The significance of World Psoriasis Day lies in its power to amplify the voices of people with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, promoting empathy and social acceptance. Awareness-building initiatives, held by local and international organisations, stress the need for early diagnosis, effective treatments, and mental health support. For people living with psoriasis, this day can provide a sense of community and validation, as it recognises the personal struggles they face while calling for practical changes in policy and medical research.

10 Tips to reduce psoriasis flare-ups in winter

Dry winter air can worsen psoriasis by dehydrating the skin, so keeping it moisturised is essential. Use a thick, fragrance-free moisturiser several times a day, especially after bathing. Indoor heating during winter can create dry air, which aggravates psoriasis. A humidifier adds moisture to the air, helping prevent skin from drying out. This reduces the chances of flare-ups, especially for people with sensitive skin prone to cracking and itching. Hot water can strip natural oils from the skin, making psoriasis symptoms worse. Instead, opt for lukewarm showers and limit time spent in the water. Fabrics that are soft and breathable, such as cotton, reduce irritation compared to rougher materials like wool. Avoid tight clothing, which can trap heat and sweat against the skin, potentially triggering flare-ups. While sunlight can be limited in winter, getting a few minutes of sun exposure can help relieve psoriasis symptoms. Sunlight provides natural UVB rays, which can slow down the growth of affected skin cells. Stress is a common trigger for psoriasis flare-ups, so managing stress is crucial. Practice relaxation techniques which help regulate the body's response to stress and can reduce flare-up frequency and severity. Exercise improves circulation and releases endorphins, which can positively impact psoriasis. Physical activity also strengthens the immune system, reducing inflammation. Anti-inflammatory foods like leafy greens, salmon, berries, and olive oil can support skin health and reduce inflammation. Avoid foods that may trigger inflammation, such as red meat, processed foods, and refined sugars.

With these tips, you can take proactive steps to manage psoriasis symptoms during the winter, supporting overall skin health and comfort.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.