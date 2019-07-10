World Population Day 2019 Theme, Significance And Why It Is Celebrated

World Population Day aims at finding solutions to issues related to growing population

World Population Day 2019 is observed on July 11. The day is meant to focus attention on the urgency and importance of population issues. World Population Day was established by United Nations Development Programme in 1989. While you may not have heard much about population day, it has been celebrated for nearly three decades now. The day is meant to increase awareness about the need to find solutions issues related to growing population. Inspiration for this day is drawn from the interest that was raised by "Five Billion Day" on July 11, 1987. This was the day when the world's population reached 5 billion.

World Population Day theme and significance

The main aim behind having a World Population Day is to focus attention on consequence of population issues and how it affects overall development plans and programs.

The greatest threat that growing population causes is quick depletion of natural resources and the threat that it poses to sustainability. However, apart from this threat, World Population Day should also be looked at as an opportunity to celebrate the spirit of brotherhood. On this day, you must realise the responsibility you have towards one another.

The Population Division works closely with agencies, programs, funds and bodies of the UN system in order to execute work program on population.

Photo Credit: iStock

World Population Day is celebrated differently in different countries. Most of United Nations Fund For Population Activities (UNFPA) County Offices celebrate the day with poster and essay contests and sports concerts to actualise awareness to the cause. In 2011, world population crossed 7 billion mark. On the occasion, the UNFPA and its partners launched 7 billion actions aimed at involving people, spurring commitments and sparking actions related to the opportunities and challenges presented by a world of 7 billion people.

As a phenomenon, World Population Day begin to be identified after unprecedented decrease in mortality that occurred in developed parts of the world. The day was a major achievement as it escalated life-duration from 30 to 67 years between 1800 and 2005, thus leading to rapid boom in population from 1 billion to 7 billion in 2010.

