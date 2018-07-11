World Population Day: 11 Essential Facts You Must Know

World Population Day: Family planning continues to be a problem in India

World Population Day is celebrated worldwide to spread awareness and discuss issues related to population growth. Every year, the United Nations has a different theme for World Population Day. For instance, in 2003, the theme was "1,000,000,000 adolescents." The theme of World Population Day 2018 is ''Family planning is a human right''. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the 1968 International Conference on Human Rights. Despite being the first country in the world to adopt family planning, the issue of population prevails in India. Therefore, this World Population Day, it is of extreme importance to make people aware about population explosion, their advantages and disadvantages on people across the globe and if the population continues to grow like this, it will not be able to sustain.

Despite the fact that the Government has started institutions and camps, there are many people who do not have access to basic needs like food, water, shelter, clothes, education, and one of the sole reasons for this is overpopulation.

With 11th July being observed as the World Population Day annually, here are some of the interesting facts about population explosion.

1. There were around 400 million people on the planet in 1000 AD and it would take 804 years before the world would add enough people to reach 1 billion by 1804. However, to add another 2 billion to bring the world population up to 3 billion in 1960, it took only about 156 years.

2. Out of the 7.4 billion (approximately) people in the world, India amounts 1.327 billion which equals to 17.5 percent of the World's population. This also brings up the urgency to understand why population control is important.

3. Despite correcting the employment problem, India is expected to become the World's youngest country with 64 percent of its population in the working age by 2020.

4. The 'rural-push and urban-pull' theory has worked big time in a country like India. Half of the global population (estimated at 3.9 billion) has migrated to all the different cities of India. According to the census of 2011, the urban population of India amounts to 32. 4 percent.

5. This level of population growth with the limited infrastructure is bound to create problems for the minority sector of the society. Globally about 800 women die every day due to pregnancy-related complications and 20 percent of these women are from India.

6. It is estimated that 30 percent of population growth in the world is because of unwanted and accidentals pregnancies.

7. India's maternal mortality rate reduced by 83 percent from 212 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2007 to 178 deaths in 2012. While the global maternal mortality ratio has declined by 44 percent- from 385 deaths to 216 deaths per 100,000 live births.

8. An estimated 47 percent of girls in India are married before the age of 18 while globally 46 percent of girls are married off before their 18th birthday.

9. At present, 41 percent of India's population is below the age of 20 years of age as compared to 24 percent that makes up a majority of the world's young population.

10. Despite occupying just 2.4 percent of the world's land area, India supports over 17.31 percent (132.42 crores) of the world population being the second largest population after China.

11. By the end of the century, according to the recent UN estimates, world's population might be as high as 17 billion or as low as 7 billion.

Happy World Population Day!