World Pneumonia Day 2020: Warning Signs Of This Respiratory Infection You Should Know

Pneumonia Day 2020: This lung infection leads to high fever, cough, chills and much more

Highlights Pneumonia and flu may show similar symptoms

Pneumonia can lead to breathing difficulty

Do not ignore warning sings of pneumonia in kids and elderly

World Pneumonia Day is observed on 12 November each year. This day was first established in 2009 to raise awareness about this condition. According to WHO, pneumonia is the world's leading infectious killer of children under the age of 5. It accounts for 15% of all deaths of children under 5 years old. Pneumonia is a respiratory infection that affects the lungs of the person. In this condition, the air sacs in one or both the lungs get inflamed. These may be filled with fluids or pus. This lung infection can range from mild to severe. Children under the age of 2 years and those above the age of 65 years are at a higher risk of this condition.

World Pneumonia Day 2020: Understanding the symptoms of Pneumonia

The symptoms of pneumonia can be easily mistaken with cold and flu. The symptoms may also vary according to the severity of the infection and the type of germ that has affected the individual. Symptoms are usually similar to cold and flu but can persist for longer.

Also read: World Pneumonia Day: Know How To Spot First Signs Of Pneumonia

Some common symptoms of pneumonia are-

High fever with chills or sweating Coughing with the presence of mucus Difficulty in breathing while performing day to day activities Pain in chest which may worsen while coughing Loss of appetite Racing heartbeat Nausea, vomiting and diarrhea Headache and fatigue

Also read: Causes, Symptoms And Home Remedies To Prevent Pneumonia

Pneumonia can lead to high fever up to 105 F

Photo Credit: iStock

Flu Vs Pneumonia

Symptoms of flu may not be as severe as those of pneumonia. In pneumonia, the patient suffers from high fever which is not in the case of flu. The symptoms of pneumonia also last for longer than flu and usually worsen with time.

Also read: How To Differentiate Between Pneumonia And Flu? Explained By Expert

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.