World Pharmacists Day 2018 Highlights Role Of Medicine Experts: Theme And Significance Of World Pharmacists Day

World Pharmacist Day 2019 is observed on September 25

World Pharmacist Day 2018 is observed on September 25. This year, World Pharmacist Day focuses on highlighting the role of medicine experts. World Pharmacist Day was first observed in 2009, by the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) Council in Istanbul, Turkey. The day is to meant to encourage pharmacists to promote and advocate their profession. Pharmacists play an important role in taking care of people's health all over the world. The expertise that pharmacists carry are utilised almost every day in order to ensure better health of patients. It is with the help of science and research that their expertise is used to educate the next generation, and by meeting medical requirements of patients.

World Pharmacists Day 2018 theme and significance

The theme of World Pharmacists Day 2018 is "Pharmacists: your medicines experts." It is meant to emphasise that pharmacists are a trusted source of knowledge and advice, not just for patients, but also for healthcare professionals.

Pharmacists ensure that they provide the right medicine with the right dose to every patient who walks into a pharmacy. They also guide them with suitable information about the medicines, what is the right time to have them, do they need to be eaten in an empty stomach or immediately after a meal, will they cause drowsiness or weakness, etc.

World Pharmacists Day 2018 highlights relevance of pharmacists in our lives

Pharmacists work with other healthcare professionals in order to ensure that every individual in need of medical assistance gets optimal treatment. Pharmacists are some of the most accessible healthcare professionals globally who use their learning to protect people's health and prevent illness.

Traditionally, many people consider pharmacists as healthcare professionals who simply wear a white coat and dispense pills. But the role of a pharmacist is far more than dispensing drugs and filling prescriptions.

This World Pharmacists Day, let's pay our pharmacists their due regards and salute them for helping patients all across the world. A very happy World Pharmacists Day to all of you!

