World Pharmacist Day 2023 Promotes The Role Of Pharmacy In Strengthening The Health System

World Pharmacist Day is observed on September 25 every year. This day highlights the crucial role that pharmacists play in the healthcare sector. This day was first observed in 2009. It was formulated by the FIP Council (International Pharmaceutical Federation) in Istanbul, Turkey. Pharmacists play an important role in taking care of people's health all over the world. Their expertise is utilized almost every day to ensure better health of individuals.

World Pharmacist Day 2023: Theme and significance

The theme for World Pharmacist Day 2023 is "Pharmacy strengthening health systems." This year's campaign presents opportunities that can help increase awareness of pharmacists as an intelligent solution.

On World Pharmacist Day multiple activities are organised across the world to appreciate these healthcare professionals.

The crucial role of pharmacists

Pharmacists help people across the world in more ways than one. Here's how:

Pharmacists help provide the right medicine with the right dose to every patient.

They also guide the patients and provide every possible information about the medicines, dosage, timings and possible side effects.

Pharmacists also contribute to the research of new drugs that can help assist the healthcare sector in future.

These medical experts help patients with the instructions on how to seek benefits from the drugs prescribed.

Pharmacists also manage medication. In medication management, they store medicines as per requirement and discard expired medicines according to environmentally friendly practices.

This World Pharmacists Day, let's take a moment to commemorate pharmacists and use this opportunity to thank them for their non-stop assistance.

Happy pharmacist day to all the healthcare professionals!

