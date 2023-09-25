Pharmacist Day 2023: World's Top Colleges To Pursue Career In Pharmacy

The rise in demand for healthcare professionals has led to an increase in Pharmacy aspirants

The post Covid period has witnessed the rising demand for doctors and skilled professionals in the field of pharmacy. The shooting up of demand and compensation for the healthcare professionals has resulted in the rise in the number of aspirants who want to build a career in pharmacy or pharmacology.

Pharmacology is the science that deals with the study of drugs and how they work. Pharmacy, on the other hand, is the science and technique of preparing and dispensing the drugs studied and produced by pharmacologists.

Here are five well known universities that can be considered for pursuing the study of drugs-



Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (MCPHS)

MCPHS offers over 100 programmes that cover more than a dozen distinct health-science fields. The fields of study covered in this college are Acupuncture, Chemical and Biological Sciences, Dental Hygiene, Health Humanities, Health Psychology, Health Sciences, Healthcare Business, Medical Imaging and Therapeutics, Nursing, Optometry, Pharmacy, Physical Therapy, Public Health among others.

Programmes offered: Aspirants can study degree level, field of study in programmes such as Acupuncture (DAC), Biotechnology (BS), Chemistry (BS), Clinical Management (MS), Clinical Research (MS),Dental Hygiene (MS), Diagnostic Medical Sonography-Echo (BS Accelerated), Health Data Science and Analytics, Health Psychology (BS), Health Sciences (DHS), Magnetic Resonance Imaging among others.

Besides these regular full time courses, the institute also offers courses for working professionals. The institute's certificate programmes are designed for working professionals who are keen on upgrading their skills and earning in the growing sector of healthcare.

Location: Boston, MA, United States

Where to apply: https://www.mcphs.edu/academics/online-learning

Department of Pharmacology, University of Oxford

The Department of Pharmacology is one of the pre-clinical science departments that form part of the University's Medical Sciences Division. The department focusses on basic life sciences research, undergraduate teaching for medicine and biomedical sciences and the training and development of graduate students.

Programmes offered:

Medicine and Biomedical Sciences for undergraduate students.

The department of Pharmacology at the University offers an undergraduate course to the aspirants in the Pharmacy field. The students are offered a training in pre-clinical course for the first three years of their programme.

MSc taught course in Pharmacology: This one-year course, aimed at graduates from the biological and physical sciences, provides a comprehensive grounding in all elements of Pharmacology. The mode of teaching in the programme is via seminars, practical training and at-the-bench research.

Research students: DPhil and MSc (Res): The Department supports around 50 graduate students working towards either an MSc by Research or a DPhil in Pharmacology and other related subjects such as ion channels or cardiovascular science

Location: England

How to apply: https://www.pharm.ox.ac.uk/

The University of Sydney School of Pharmacy

This is as one of the leading centres for pharmacy education in Australia and holds a national and international reputation for research and innovation.

Programmes and certificates offered: The institute offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses, postgraduate research programmes, scholarship programmes and professional development and short term courses. The UG and PG programmes can be pursued in health fields such as Dentistry, Health Sciences and Allied health, Medicine, Nursing, Pharmacy among others. Short term courses are available for working professionals who are looking to enhance their career and pay scale. These courses are offered in the form of Non-degree study, professional certificate, graduate certificate, diplomas and master's degrees.

Location: Australia

How to Apply: https://www.sydney.edu.au/



Department of Pharmacology, University of Cambridge

Programmes offered: The department offers undergraduate courses in the following programmes. MedST/VetST IB MoDA Course or The Mechanisms of Drug Action course aims to provide an understanding of the basic mechanisms of drug action at the levels of both drug-receptor interactions and the effects on body systems. The course focuses not only on the current use of drugs, but also on a framework for evaluating future therapies.

The aims of the NST IB Pharmacology Course are to emphasise the basic mechanisms of drug action in relation both to drug-receptor interactions and to the operation of physiological and biochemical systems. The course trains professionals to harness the understanding of how drugs work for developing successful drugs in the future.

Location: England

How to apply: https://www.pharm.ox.ac.uk/



University of Toronto

Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy

Programmes offered: The institute offers courses in Doctor of Pharmacy, Doctor of Philosophy in Pharmaceutical Sciences, Master of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences, Master of Science in Pharmacy, PharmD for Pharmacists, PharmD-MBA, Pharmaceutical Chemistry Specialist, International Pharmacy Graduate Program, Continuous Professional Development, Pharmaceutical Industry Residency Programme.

Location: Canada

How to Apply: https://www.pharmacy.utoronto.ca/