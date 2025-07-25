Delhi Government Mandates CCTVs At All Pharmacies By July End

The Delhi government has mandated the installation of CCTV cameras in the national capital by the end of July.

The decision comes after a meeting under the 11th National Narcotics Coordination portal (NCORD), aiming to curb the sale of Schedule H, H1, and X drugs without prescription. It is a significant move to prevent the misuse of dual-use medicines.

The decision was taken after authorities had received complaints about these drugs being misused for intoxication, on humans and animals, and even in textiles, chemicals, and food items. This step is expected to enhance surveillance in coordination with the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Delhi government, thereby curbing illegal drug distribution.

The letter issued on the same stated, "As per provisions of the National Narcotics Coordination Portal, in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau, has been advised to stop, prevent and discourage the sale of dual-use medicines without prescription and an advisory dated first August 2024 on this matter was already issued earlier."

The Schedule H drugs are some of the most commonly used medicines, such as painkillers and seasonal flu drugs. They are usually the highest-selling over-the-counter drugs, though technically they require a prescription. For the Schedule H1 drugs, regulations are stricter.

Chemists are required to maintain a register of their sales, including details of the prescribing doctor and the patient. The last category, Schedule X drugs, falls under the strictest regulatory category.

They typically include psychotropic substances and cannot be sold without a valid medical prescription. Their storage and sale are closely monitored due to potential misuse.

All the pharmacies and chemists have been advised to install cameras by the end of this month.

