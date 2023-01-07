On Camera, Cylinder Blast In Delhi's Prime Wholesale Market

Blast took place near New Parking, Sadar Bazaar, adjacent to Khursheed Market, in Delhi.

A labourer was injured in blast suspected to have been caused by a cooking gas cylinder in Delhi's busy Sadar Bazaar area around 7 pm on Saturday, police said.

A CCTV camera clip showed smoke rising and people running around near a parking lot in the wholesale market where traders from across the country come to buy clothes and toys among other goods.

Two fire tenders reached the spot and got the as-yet-unidentified man out from debris of carts and other things damaged by the blast. He was taken to a hospital.