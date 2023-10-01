Video: Terrorist Gets Out Of Car, Blows Himself Up Near Turkey Parliament

The CCTV captured the Turkey blast

Footage from a security camera captured the moment a "terrorist attack" took place near Turkey's parliament in Ankara on Sunday leaving two police officers injured.

The powerful explosion, which was followed by large flames, was heard for several kilometres from the site of the attack.

Two attackers, showed the video, arrived in a commercial vehicle around 9:30 am (0630 GMT) "in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of our Ministry of the Interior, and carried out a bomb attack," said Turkish interior ministry.

"One of the terrorists blew himself up and the other was neutralised," the ministry added on social media, saying two officers received "minor injuries".

The targeted district is home to several other ministries and the Turkish parliament, which was due to reopen today with an address from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reported Turkish media.

The authorities said they were opening an investigation and banned access to the area.

The most recent bomb attack in Turkey was in a shopping street in Istanbul in November 2022, where six were killed and 81 were injured.