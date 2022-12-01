4 Vehicles Catch Fire In Delhi's Sadar Bazaar: Official

A call about the blaze was received at 6:19 pm, they said.

Four vehicles caught fire in north Delhi's Sadar Bazaar on Thursday evening, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

A call about the blaze was received at 6:19 pm, they said.

"We got a call that four vehicles had caught fire and accordingly, we rushed four fire tenders to the spot which are at present engaged in fire-fighting operations," a senior official said.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)