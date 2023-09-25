World Pharmacist Day 2023: Date, Theme, History And Significance

World Pharmacist Day is observed on September 25 to honour pharmacists for their contributions to the global healthcare sector. The day aims at supporting initiatives that highlight the contribution that pharmacists make to improve healthcare.

The day gives us a chance to recognise and honour the service that pharmacists provide in healthcare systems worldwide. This day is devoted to acknowledging the critical role that pharmacy professionals play in the welfare of humankind.

World Pharmacist Day 2023: Theme

World Pharmacists Day selects a theme every year to focus on the areas that need attention. The selected subject for 2023 is “Pharmacy strengthening health systems.” This subject basically emphasises how crucial pharmacy is to maintaining and strengthening the healthcare system for the benefit of people and communities across the globe.

As per the official website, “this year's World Pharmacists Day campaign presents opportunities to increase awareness of pharmacists as an intelligent solution.”

History of World Pharmacist Day

At the 2009 International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) Congress in Istanbul, Turkey, the notion of a global pharmacist day was created. The FIP Council selected pharmacy leaders from across the world and endorsed World Pharmacists Day on September 25.

Significance of World Pharmacist Day

World Pharmacists Day provides a forum for recognising the vital contributions that pharmacists and other pharmacy professionals make to both healthcare and society at large. This yearly celebration is significant in a number of important ways.