World Obesity Day: 5 Lifestyle Mistakes That Can Put You At Risk Of Obesity

Highlights Being chronically stressed can put you at risk of obesity World Obesity Day: Exercise regularly to prevent obesity Obesity can put you at risk of numerous diseases

World Obesity Day is observed on October 11. This day is meant to raise awareness about causes and preventive tips for obesity. World Obesity Day was established in 2015 by World Obesity Federation. The day is essentially an annual campaign that aims at stimulating and supporting actions that can help people achieve and maintain a healthy weight and reverse obesity crisis going on at a global level. In this article, we are going to talk about lifestyle mistakes you never thought could lead to obesity.

World Obesity Day: Lifestyle mistakes that lead to obesity

The top cause of obesity is eating too much and moving too less. How many calories you consume in a day can also influence your risk of being obese. On an average, a physically active man needs around 2,500 (and women need 2000) calories in a day to maintain a healthy weight, according to National Health Service. In order to avoid obesity, these calories should consume from healthy, natural and homemade food. Burgers, pizzas, fries, chips and pasta are all high-carb and high-calorie foods that can cause obesity.

Following are other lifestyle factors that can increase risk of obesity:

1. Poor diet

If you eat lots of junk, processed and packaged food quite regularly, then you are at risk of obesity. Also, the risk is more if you eat foods in large portions and eat too frequently. Intake of sugary drinks, eating out too often and regularly indulging in comfort eating may cause obesity.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Lack of exercise and physical activity

If you are someone who doesn't exercise at all, then you are at risk of obesity. Also, moving less and spending most of the time sitting can increase your risk. When you are not active enough, you are unable to use energy provided by the food you eat. Extra energy consumed is stored by the body as fat. Minimum of 150 minutes of medium-intensity exercise or 90 minutes of high-intensity exercise in a week is important for everyone to avoid obesity.

3. Genetics

Yes your genetics may also be responsible for obesity. If you have family history of obesity, it might put you at risk of it as well.

4. Underactive thyroid gland

Hypothyroidism is a condition caused by underactive thyroid gland. It is a condition which can lead to obesity. Poor lifestyle is the one of the main causes of hypothyroidism and obesity. Hormonal imbalance may also be blamed.

5. Excessive stress

Being chronically stressed can lead to unintentional weight gain and obesity. Stress can hamper your weight loss goals and make it more difficult for you to lose weight. Take up stress management strategies to prevent obesity and weight gain.

Photo Credit: iStock

