Weight Loss: 5 Best Ways To Tackle Obesity Naturally

Highlights Diet and exercise are the top ways to get rid of obesity Avoid sugar intake to get rid of obesity Packaged, processed and junk foods also need to be avoided

Obesity can happen for a number of reasons. A combination of poor diet, lifestyle, genetic factors, use of certain medications or one of them can lead to obesity. If your body mass index (BMI) is 30 or higher, you are obese. People who are obese are at risk of a number of disease. Losing weight might not be as easy as it sounds, but it can provide you with significant health benefits. Losing even 5 to 10% of your body weight can help in curbing obesity and improving your health. Diet and exercise are the two most powerful tools that can help you with weight loss.

Weight loss: Following are 5 best ways to get rid of obesity naturally

1. Dietary changes

Now this does not mean you need to crash dieting for weight loss. You need to cut down your calorie intake, slowly and gradually. Junk, deep fried, processed and packaged foods should be completely off the table. Consume a diet rich in proteins and fibre as it will help you feel full quickly and keep you feeling full for longer. Watch your portion size and consume fewer carbs. Stick to simple carbs. Avoid going on low-carb or crash diets. They may help you with quick weight loss but they can lead to nutritional deficiencies as they restrict intake of entire food groups at times. Consulting a dietician would work the best for you if you want to curb obesity.

Dietary changes can help you get rid of obesity

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Cancer And Obesity: What Is The Link?

2. Be physically active

Try to be physically active. Walk briskly, take the steps instead of the elevator wherever possible. Engage yourself in chores like gardening, dog walking and other household chores. An obese person is less likely to be physically active. Before they begin with exercising, starting with these activities can definitely help to you to move. People who are not used to exercising may experience mobility problems. Professional help on how to begin with exercising can be helpful in this case. Do not begin with strenuous activity as it may cause injury or pose health risk.

3. Hormonal balance

Hormonal imbalance can lead to obesity, and make weight loss more difficult than usual. The moment you are diagnosed with obesity, make sure you check your hormones. Hormonal imbalance can cause hypothyroidism, PCOD and type 2 diabetes. A healthy lifestyle with less stress, no smoking and limited alcohol consumption. Try to balance your hormones and you will eventually begin to lose weight and get rid of obesity.

Also read: Get Rid Of Obesity By Eating Rice; Yes You Heard It Right!

4. Avoid sugar

Sugar-sweetened beverages and desserts or any other food item with added sugar should be avoided. Consumption of sugar can lead to an increase in belly fat and cause obesity. People with obesity should try to have healthier sugar alternatives like honey, jaggery, coconut sugar and dates.

Avoid sugar and sugary foods to get rid of obesity naturally

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Get enough sleep and take less stress

Being chronically stressed can have harmful effects on the body. Not only can it lead to obesity, it can also make you binge eat or delve into comfort food. This only worsens the condition. Also, you need to sleep well in order to prevent obesity and get rid of it. Lack of sleep can make you feel tired and also make you overeat. If you want to get rid of obesity the natural way, make sure you sleep well and take as less stress as possible. Exercising, listening to music and doing things that make you feel light can help you feel less stressed. Also, try and change your attitude towards a stressful situation. Not all problems that come your way need to be reacted to.

Also read: Here's Another Reason To Practice Fasting: Helps Fight Obesity

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.