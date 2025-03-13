Which Cooking Oils Are Best Your Health? Expert Shares 5 Options

Using the right cooking oils can significantly impact your health, flavour and nutritional intake. Each oil has its set of benefits, nutritional profile and ideal cooking uses .Moreover it's not only important which oil you use, it's also essential to know how much to use. Here are some frequently used oils in our Indian kitchen and the benefits which go along with them.

Health benefits of 5 commonly used oils

1. Ghee

The goodness of ghee lies in its butyrate and CLA components. Butyrate is an anti-inflammatory compound which improves digestion and CLA promotes fat burning. It's best applied on top of food items like paratha, dal, rice etc.

2. Mustard oil

Rich in allyl isothiocyanate gives it a distinct tangy flavour. It's high smoke point makes it ideal for high temperate cooking.

3. Coconut oil

The showstopper compounds here are lauric acid and MCTS, providing fast energy and a host of antibacterial benefits.

4. Olive oil

This oil is loaded with poly phenols which are powerful antioxidants . It promotes heart health, however it's best used for salad dressings as it doesn't tolerate high temperatures very well.

5. Seed oils

Contrary to popular belief these oils are not the villains and are rich in omega-6 fatty acids. They can be used in day to day cooking.

As a general rule try and change your cooking oils every 30 days as each oil has a host of beneficial properties, and your body needs a variety of nutrients. Don't use more than 1 tbsp of oil per day and break the myth of fats making you FAT!

Tips to reduce oil consumption

The Prime Minister's challenge to reduce oil consumption by 10 percent as part of the anti-obesity campaign is a step toward healthier eating. Cutting down on oil does not mean compromising on taste. Here's how you can make it work:

1. Choose air-frying, baking, or shallow frying instead of deep frying. Air-fried samosas, baked potato wedges, or tandoori paneer tikka are great alternatives.

2. Sauté with water, curd, or vegetable broth instead of starting with oil. Dal tadka and stir-fried vegetables can be made this way.

3. Replace oil with natural fats like nut pastes, yogurt, or mashed avocado for moisture and richness. Use cashew paste in gravies instead of oil.

4. Steam or grill instead of frying. Steamed momos and grilled chicken or fish can replace deep-fried dishes.

By gradually reducing oil while making smarter choices, you can still enjoy flavourful meals and work toward a healthier lifestyle.

(Shruti Khattar is a Certified Nutritionist & Weight Loss Specialist)

