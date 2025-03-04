World Obesity Day 2025: Fitness Expert Answers Beginner's Questions To Strength Training For Weight Loss

World Obesity Day is observed annually on March 4th to raise awareness about obesity, its impact on health, and the need for preventive and management strategies. Strength training, also known as resistance or weight training, involves exercises that use resistance (like weights, resistance bands, or body weight) to build muscle strength and endurance. It plays a significant role in weight loss by increasing muscle mass, which boosts metabolism and helps burn more calories even at rest. In this article, our fitness expert answers common questions one might have about strength training as a beginner.

What is strength training?

Resistance training often used interchangeable with weight training or strength training, is an exercise type that is used to develop muscle strength and endurance. It consists of exercises involving resistance—i.e., free weights, machines, resistance bands, or body weight—to work on the muscles. Strength training not only develops muscle tone but also help increase metabolism, thus making it a useful method of weight management and general health.

Can strength training help in weight loss?

Yes, strength training is an effective weight-loss agent. Although cardio exercises consume calories during exercise, strength training builds lean muscle mass, which boosts your resting metabolic rate (RMR). This tells us that your body continues to burn more calories even when resting. Strength training also makes your body more sensitive to insulin thus helping to optimising energy use and help decreases fat storage.

What are the best strength training exercises for weight loss for beginners?

Beginners need to focus on compound exercises that engage multiple sets of muscles at one time, which offers high-caloric burn and efficiency. Proper form is a must to prevent any injury. Some of the best strength training exercises for beginners are:

Squats: Build the lower body and core and enhance mobility. Lunges: Engage the legs and glutes and enhance balance and coordination. Push-ups: Engage chest, shoulders, arms, and core. Deadlifts (using light weights to begin with): Develop strength in the posterior chain (back, glutes, and hamstrings). Dumbbell rows: Develop upper back and arm strength and posture.

Some may start with bodyweight exercises and later use extra weights, such as on Machines or free weights as resistance to burn more and more calories.

Are there some dos & don'ts to keep in mind as a beginner?

Dos

Begin with good form in order to avoid injury.

Begin with light weights and add resistance as your skills and strength/endurance improves.

Allow for adequate rest for full muscle recovery.

Stick with a routine (2-3 times a week as a start).

Do total-body exercises prior to targeting certain muscle groups.

Don'ts

Don't go too quickly—control is more powerful.

Don't miss warm-ups and cool-downs.

Don't ignore pain—discomfort is okay, but extreme pain means something is amiss.

Don't compare yourself with other people—enhance yourself.

What are some other benefits of strength training?

In addition to weight loss, strength training also has several health advantages, including:

Increased bone density, lowering the risk of osteoporosis. More muscle power and endurance, lowering the effort required to accomplish daily tasks. Healthier joints, lowering the risk of injury. Improved mental state, since resistance training is associated with lower levels of stress and anxiety. Faster rate of metabolism, assisting in weight loss in the long run. Enhanced mobility and better posture, lowering the risk of chronic pain.

How to sustainably add strength training to a daily routine for weight loss?

To incorporate strength training as part of a daily routine in a sustainable manner to lose weight, one has to create habits that make it enjoyable and manageable. Begin by putting the exercises down as a legitimate appointment so as to maintain the routine. Start with small, manageable workouts—15-20 minutes a day is enough." Adding strength training and cardio to the mix makes working out enjoyable and comprehensive.

For strength training to be effective, progressive overload is crucial. Trying new training techniques and exercises provides variety, which is wonderful fun. Monitoring progress keeps the motivation going and gives a sense of achievement. Finally, remaining flexible and permitting workouts to adapt to your lifestyle and energy level ensures long-term compliance. With regular use of these tips, newbies can assure long-term weight loss and a leaner, healthier body.

Inputs by Kushal Pal Singh, fitness and performance expert at Anytime Fitness

