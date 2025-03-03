World Obesity Day 2025: These "Healthy" Habits Are Increasing Your Risk Of Obesity

World Obesity Day is observed annually on March 4th to raise awareness about the global obesity epidemic, its causes, and prevention strategies. Organised by the World Obesity Federation, this day highlights the health risks associated with obesity, such as diabetes, heart disease, and joint problems, while promoting better lifestyle choices, public policies, and medical interventions. Surprisingly, some habits perceived as ‘healthy' can unintentionally contribute to obesity. This happens when certain behaviours, like over-reliance on low-fat foods, excessive cardio, or consuming too many "healthy" snacks, lead to excess calorie intake, metabolic imbalances, or increased cravings, which in turn result in weight gain. Read on as we list some healthy habits that can actually cause obesity.

These ‘healthy' habits may be increasing your risk of obesity

1. Opting for low-fat or diet foods

Many people believe that low-fat, sugar-free, or diet-labeled foods are healthier. However, these products often contain added sugars, artificial sweeteners, or preservatives that can trigger overeating and fat storage, increasing obesity risk.

2. Relying too much on cardio

While cardio is great for heart health, excessive reliance on it without strength training can lead to muscle loss and slower metabolism, making it harder to burn calories effectively. Strength training is essential for maintaining lean muscle mass and boosting fat burn.

3. Drinking too many fruit juices and smoothies

While fruits are healthy, consuming them in juice form removes fibre and increases sugar intake. Even smoothies, when made with too many high-calorie ingredients like honey, nut butter, or full-fat dairy, can result in a calorie surplus, leading to weight gain.

4. Skipping meals to cut calories

Skipping meals, especially breakfast, may seem like a good way to reduce calorie intake, but it often leads to uncontrollable hunger, cravings, and binge-eating later in the day. This disrupts metabolism and encourages fat storage.

5. Overeating ‘healthy' snacks

Nuts, granola, protein bars, and avocado-based foods are healthy but calorie-dense. When consumed without portion control, they can add up quickly, causing weight gain even when eating ‘clean'.

6. Drinking too much green tea or herbal teas

While green tea boosts metabolism, consuming it in excess can lead to poor digestion, increased stress hormones (cortisol), and acidity, all of which can contribute to weight gain over time.

7. Consuming artificial sweeteners instead of sugar

Many people replace sugar with artificial sweeteners, thinking it's a healthier choice. However, sweeteners can disrupt gut bacteria, trigger cravings for high-calorie foods, and increase insulin resistance, leading to obesity.

8. Not eating enough fats

Avoiding all fats in an effort to lose weight can backfire. Healthy fats from avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil are essential for hormone balance, metabolism, and satiety. A lack of fats can lead to excessive carb cravings and overeating.

9. Sleeping too little or too much

Sleep is crucial for weight management, but both lack of sleep and excessive sleep can disrupt metabolism, increase stress hormones, and promote fat accumulation, making obesity more likely.

By being mindful of these hidden risks in seemingly ‘healthy' habits, one can make smarter choices to maintain a balanced lifestyle and avoid unintentional weight gain.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.