World Mosquito Day 2021: Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites With These Tips This Monsoon

World Mosquito Day is observed on 20 August every year. This day remembers British doctor, Sir Ronald Ross who discovered that the female mosquito transmits malaria between humans, in 1897. The theme for World Mosquito Day 2021 is 'Reaching the zero malaria target'. Mosquitoes have the ability to spread diseases to humans and are responsible for millions of deaths every year. According to WHO, malaria causes an estimated 219 million cases globally and results in more than 400,000 deaths every year. On the other hand, dengue is responsible for almost 96 million symptomatic cases and an estimated 40,000 deaths every year.

During the monsoon, a steep rise in mosquito-borne diseases is observed every year. Stagnant water acts as a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The hot and humid climate also accelerate mosquito breeding. Therefore, it is crucial to follow all necessary steps to prevent mosquito bites, especially during the monsoon season. Here are some tips that can help you prevent mosquito bites.

1. Choose right clothing

Wearing full-sleeved, loose clothes can help prevent mosquito bites. Avoid wearing body-hugging clothes as these allow mosquitoes to bite easily.

2. Use repellent

You can use insect spray at home to avoid mosquito bites. Do not overuse and follow the guidelines mentioned on the pack to avoid any harmful effects.

To naturally repel mosquitoes, try mosquito-repelling plants such as lemon balm, basil, lavender and rosemary. Rubbing essential oils and using them in diffusers are also helpful. Mint, lemongrass, basil and eucalyptus are some of the essential oils you can use.

Mosquito Day 2021: Use natural repellents to prevent mosquito bites when at home

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Keep surroundings clean

Do not allow water to collect in your garden or places near you. You should also avoid sorting water. Keep containers, pots, buckets and other containers upside down to prevent unnecessary accumulation of stagnant water. Also, keep windows and doors closed when not required.

4. Watch out for symptoms

Mosquito-borne diseases are common during monsoon. If you experience symptoms of dengue, malaria or chikungunya seek medical help immediately.

This World Mosquito Day take note of these tips and safeguard yourself and your family.

