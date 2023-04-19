World Liver Day 2023: Foods To Include In Your Diet For A Healthy Liver

Making conscious efforts towards improving your liver health can boost your overall health

The liver plays a crucial role in maintaining overall health by filtering toxins, producing bile for digestion, and storing nutrients. A poor diet can lead to liver damage, as the liver becomes overloaded with toxins and fat deposits. To help us improve our liver health, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares foods that might help improve our liver health.

5 Foods to improve liver health, as per the nutritionist:

Omega-3 to reduce inflammation and fat level Wheatgrass to help lower abnormal liver enzymes Greens to prevent fat build-up Sunflower seeds for antioxidants Turmeric to reduce markers of liver damage

She continues by writing “The liver is the second largest organ in the body. Your liver performs complex functions including:

﻿﻿Production and excretion of bile

﻿﻿Metabolism of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates

﻿﻿Regulation of blood sugars

﻿﻿Controlling cholesterol levels

﻿﻿Blood detoxification and purification

On World Liver Day, keeping your liver in good shape is important for maintaining health.”

How to keep your liver healthy?

Making healthy lifestyle choices can help improve the health of your liver. You can make these changes today:

Excessive alcohol consumption is a leading cause of liver disease. It's essential to limit alcohol intake to promote liver health.

Staying hydrated helps the liver flush toxins from the body. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water per day.

Exercise can help prevent and reduce liver damage by improving metabolism and reducing inflammation. Aim to exercise for at least 30 minutes per day.

Chronic stress can lead to inflammation and liver damage. It's crucial to manage stress through techniques such as meditation, yoga, and regular exercise.

Sleep is essential for liver health as it allows the liver to regenerate and repair damaged tissues. Aim to get at least 7-8 hours of sleep per night.

Look at her reel:

By incorporating these lifestyle changes, individuals can support their liver health and prevent liver damage.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.