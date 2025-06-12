Global Fatty Liver Day 2025: These Factors Will Help Reduce Risk

Global Fatty Liver Day is observed annually to raise awareness about fatty liver disease, its rising prevalence, and the lifestyle factors that contribute to its development. Fatty liver occurs when excess fat builds up in the liver, often without any symptoms, and if left unmanaged, can lead to serious complications like liver inflammation, scarring (cirrhosis), and liver failure. Certain lifestyle and dietary factors play a crucial role in reducing the risk of fatty liver, especially non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which is now one of the most common liver conditions worldwide. Keep reading as we share a list of factors that can help reduce your risk of fatty liver.

Factors that help reduce the risk of fatty liver

1. Maintaining a healthy weight

Keeping your weight within a healthy range is one of the most effective ways to prevent fatty liver. Excess body fat, particularly around the abdomen, increases fat deposits in the liver. Gradual, sustained weight loss (about 1–2 pounds per week) can significantly reduce liver fat and inflammation, especially when done through balanced eating and regular exercise.

2. Following a balanced, low-sugar diet

Diets high in refined sugars and simple carbohydrates (like white bread, sugary drinks, and pastries) contribute to liver fat buildup. A diet rich in whole grains, lean proteins, healthy fats, fruits, and vegetables can reduce fat accumulation. Limiting high-fructose corn syrup and added sugars is particularly important, as they are directly linked to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

3. Exercising regularly

Engaging in regular physical activity at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise like brisk walking, cycling, or swimming most days of the week improves insulin sensitivity and helps burn liver fat. Even without significant weight loss, regular activity can lower liver enzymes and improve liver health.

4. Limiting alcohol intake

While non-alcoholic fatty liver is not caused by alcohol, even small amounts of alcohol can worsen liver health. Avoiding alcohol altogether, or keeping consumption within recommended limits, reduces the strain on the liver and helps prevent both alcoholic and non-alcoholic fatty liver progression.

5. Managing blood sugar levels

People with diabetes or insulin resistance are at higher risk for fatty liver. Keeping blood sugar levels stable through a low-glycemic diet, physical activity, and medication (if prescribed) can help prevent liver fat accumulation. Regular monitoring and management are essential for long-term liver health.

6. Controlling cholesterol and triglycerides

High levels of LDL cholesterol and triglycerides are associated with increased fat storage in the liver. Eating heart-healthy fats (like nuts, seeds, olive oil), reducing saturated fats, and increasing soluble fibre can help manage these blood lipids. Medications may be necessary in some cases under medical guidance.

7. Increasing intake of antioxidant-rich foods

Foods rich in antioxidants like vitamin E, polyphenols, and flavonoids found in berries, leafy greens, green tea, and turmeric can help reduce liver inflammation and oxidative stress. These foods protect liver cells and support natural detoxification processes.

8. Getting regular health screenings

Routine checkups that include liver function tests, cholesterol, blood sugar, and body weight monitoring can help detect early signs of fatty liver. Early intervention can prevent progression to more severe liver diseases. If you're at risk, regular ultrasound screenings may also be advised.

By adopting these factors into daily life, individuals can significantly lower their risk of developing fatty liver and promote overall metabolic and liver health.

