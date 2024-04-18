World Liver Day 2024: Warning Signs And Symptoms Of Fatty Liver Disease

The symptoms of a fatty liver can often go unnoticed

World Liver Day is celebrated every year on April 19 to raise awareness about the importance of a healthy liver and the prevalence of liver disease worldwide. The liver is an integral part of the human body which helps digest food, removes waste from the body and improves blood flow in the body. Liver diseases have become more common than ever especially, fatty liver diseases. When left uncontrolled, fatty liver diseases can contribute to permanent liver damage. Therefore, it is essential to pay attention to the early signs and symptoms of a fatty liver. As World Liver Day is around the corner, let's take a look at some of the silent signs and symptoms of a fatty liver.

World Liver Day 2024: Know the symptoms of a fatty liver

"The symptoms of a fatty liver can often go unnoticed. Therefore, making early detection and intervention of utmost importance. One of the most common early indicators of fatty liver is a slightly enlarged liver, which can be detected during a physical examination by the doctor. However, this subtle change may not always be accompanied by some obvious and known symptoms," says Dr. Punit Singla, Director & HOD - Institute of Liver Transplant & HPB Surgery at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram.

Dr Singla further listed some other signs that you must watch out for. Here are these:

1. Dark-colored urine: The presence of dark urine may indicate underlying liver issues, including fatty liver disease, requiring further investigation.

2. Unexplained weight loss: Unexpected weight loss, particularly when not attributed to diet or exercise changes, could signal liver dysfunction, including fatty liver disease.

3. Abdominal uneasiness or heaviness: Persistent feelings of discomfort or heaviness in the abdominal region may indicate liver-related issues, such as fatty liver disease, prompting the need for medical assessment.

4. Repeated episodes of vomiting: Frequent rounds of vomiting, especially without an apparent and known cause, could be a sign of liver dysfunction, although they may also indicate other conditions besides fatty liver disease.

"It's important to note that the presence of these signs does not automatically mean someone has fatty liver, nor does the absence of these symptoms guarantee that the liver is healthy. Fatty liver can often exist without any outward manifestations, making regular check-ups and diagnostic tests essential," Dr Singla adds.

The expert further advises that those over the age of 40 years, especially those with a high BMI, should undergo routine liver function tests and an ultrasound examination. This can help detect the onset of liver conditions.

By being vigilant about these silent signs and proactively seeking medical evaluation, individuals can take the necessary steps to manage fatty liver disease before it progresses to more severe liver complications. Early detection and lifestyle modifications, such as weight management and reduced alcohol intake, can go a long way in maintaining a healthy liver and overall well-being.

