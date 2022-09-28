World Heart Day 2022: Yoga Poses That Improve Your Heart Health And Increase Life Expectancy

World Heart Day 2022: Bhujangasana aka Cobra pose is easy to perform and beneficial for heart

More than 17 million individuals lose their lives to heart disease each year. The World Heart Federation established World Heart Day as a means of combating this. On September 29 of each year, it takes place.

Events are held all across the world to educate people about cardiovascular disease (CVD) and its warning signs, prevention methods, and how to assist those who may be affected. So, on September 29, participate in a World Heart Day event near you to battle CVD.

Yoga has many benefits for our bodies. One of these benefits includes its impact on our heart health. In this article, we discuss yoga asanas that have been proven to improve the health of our hearts.

Here are 6 yoga asanas that increase our life expectancy by improving our heart health:

1. Tadasana

Stand straight with your legs at the same distance as your shoulders

Lift your hands towards the ceiling

Open your palms and stretch as far up as possible

At this point, join your hands and entangle them forcing your palms to face the ceiling

You are encouraged to look upwards

Hold this stretch for 10 seconds and repeat 3-5 times

2. Vrikshasana

Stand straight

Raise your arms the hold them straight towards the ceiling

Now lift either one of your legs and place your feet on the other thigh

You can rest your right foot on the left knee on the side or anywhere from that to the thigh

Ideally, your foot should be as far up on your thigh as it can get

Hold this position for 30 seconds and repeat 4-5 times minimum

3. Adho Mukho Svanasana

Lay flat on the ground facing the floor

Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body

Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)

On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet

Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms

Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)

Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least

4. Bhujangasana

Lie on the floor, face facing the ground

Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body

Hold this position for 30 seconds and release

Repeat 3-4 times daily

5. Setu Bandhasana

Lie on the ground facing the ceiling with your hands on your sides

Slowing lift your hips off the ground

At this point, the only thing touching the floor should be your upper torso, head, arms, and feet

Hold this position for 10 seconds and repeat 4-5 times

6. Paschimotanasana

Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you

In this position, your feet's soles should be facing front

Slowing bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible

You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach

In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs

Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up

You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience

Add these yoga asanas to your workout routine to improve your heart health and increase your life expectancy. These yoga poses also improve our overall health be it mental or physical health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.