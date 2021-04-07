World Healthy Day 2021: From Cinnamon To Whole Grains, Here's What You Can Eat To Beat PCOS

World Health Day 2021: Weight loss helps effectively manage the symptoms of PCOS

Polycystic ovary syndrome is one of the most emerging health problems amongst Indian women. It's alarming and concerning to see that every 5 out of 10 women aging between 25 - 50 years have one or more symptoms of PCOS. It is condition that affect women during their reproductive age. PCOS can lead to symptoms like irregular periods, acne, hair fall, weight gain and others. If left uncontrolled, PCOS can lead to infertility, increased risk of diabetes, poor heart health and much more.

The causes of PCOS are uncertain but the onset of the conditions start with poor eating and sedentary lifestyle habits which may lead to insulin resistance and hormonal imbalances in the body. A healthy lifestyle and right diagnosis by doctor should be the first line of treatment for PCOS management. Right nutrition, regular exercise, enough sleep and supplementation can be monumental in managing your health and PCOS.

PCOS management guide: Here are few tips you can try-

1. Switch to whole foods:

Food items that can be eaten in its raw and original form are free from artificial preservatives, taste enhancers and other processes. Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes are whole foods that you must add to your diet. Whole food suits your endocrine system and can better regulate your blood sugar.

Also, maintain your protein and carb intake. Both the nutrients are very important to manage your disturbed hormones. Ample amount of protein in your everyday diet helps in insulin management, blood sugar, improves metabolism and the weight loss process.

Add ingredients like chicken, fish, eggs and meat or vegetarian options like legumes, lentils, whole grains and nuts. In addition to protein, carbohydrates play an important role as well. But intake of the right category of carbs is important. Carbs from oats, quinoa, wholegrain and brown rice have lower glycemic index and high fibre content.

PCOS management: Add fibre-rich foods to your diet

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Scale up your micronutrients:

Fruits, vegetables and food like legumes, eggs, meat and whole grain are rich in essential vitamins and minerals. These micronutrients are essential for a healthy body and major metabolic processes and hormonal balance. One can opt for health supplements too in case there is a deficiency.

3. Spices are good:

Whole spices like cinnamon, turmeric, tulsi leaves have many medicinal properties. It's advisable to add the same in your diet for better PCOS management.

Cinnamon can help you control diabetes risk, if suffering from diabetes

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Stay active:

The human body is made to practice certain amount of physical work. Today's stressful lifestyle and over-dependency on gadgets has hampered the levels of physical activity throughout the day. It's important for us to put in some effort in physical activity and burn calories so that the hormonal balance is maintained.

Women suffering from PCOS should indulge in some sort of exercises every day for at least 5 days a week preferably 40-60 mins. Any form of exercise or sport that indulges your body as a unit is good and helpful. Weight training or strength training has remarkably helped many women to manage PCOS as these involve multiple muscles and can be modified as per your capacity intensity.

(Diksha Chhabra is a Delhi-based fitness trainer and sports nutritionist)

