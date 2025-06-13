Father's Day 2025: Healthiest Foods To Celebrate This Special Day

Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June each year, which falls on June 15th in 2025. While the day is often associated with indulgent meals and barbecues, celebrating with healthier food choices can be just as enjoyable and more meaningful when we think about long-term wellness. Sharing nutritious and delicious foods not only shows love but also supports the health and vitality of the fathers and father figures in our lives. Whether it's a hearty breakfast, a wholesome lunch, or a guilt-free dessert, choosing nutrient-rich ingredients can make the day feel special while keeping health in mind. Read on as we share easy healthy recipes to try this special day.

10 Healthiest foods to celebrate Father's day

1. grilled salmon

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, grilled salmon supports heart and brain health, two vital areas as dads age. It's a lean source of protein and can be seasoned with lemon, herbs, or garlic for flavour without heavy sauces. Serve it with a side of roasted vegetables for a balanced, celebratory dinner.

2. Greek yogurt parfait

Perfect for breakfast or dessert, a Greek yogurt parfait with berries, granola, and a drizzle of honey is high in protein, probiotics, and antioxidants. It's creamy and satisfying without added sugars, and can be personalised with dad's favourite fruits and nuts.

3. Avocado toast with eggs

Avocado provides healthy fats and fibre, while eggs add high-quality protein and essential nutrients like choline. Topped on whole grain toast and garnished with herbs, it's a simple yet satisfying breakfast or brunch that supports heart health and satiety.

4. Roasted veggie skewers

Colourful skewers of zucchini, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, and mushrooms make for a vibrant and antioxidant-rich side or main. Roasting or grilling brings out their natural sweetness, and a light drizzle of olive oil adds healthy fats without excess calories.

5. Quinoa salad with nuts and herbs

Quinoa is a complete protein, making it a great plant-based option. Mixed with almonds or walnuts, chopped veggies, fresh herbs, and a lemon vinaigrette, this dish is hearty, flavourful, and full of fibre and micronutrients.

6. Baked sweet potato fries

Swap out regular fries for oven-baked sweet potato versions. They're rich in beta-carotene, potassium, and fibre. When baked with olive oil and seasoned with paprika or garlic powder, they become a crispy, crave-worthy side without the guilt.

7. Grilled chicken lettuce wraps

Instead of burgers or heavy sandwiches, opt for grilled chicken wrapped in crisp lettuce leaves, filled with shredded carrots, cucumbers, and a light peanut or soy-based sauce. They're protein-rich, low-carb, and loaded with crunch and flavour.

8. Fruit-infused water or sparkling mocktails

Skip sugary sodas or alcoholic drinks by serving refreshing beverages made from sparkling water infused with citrus slices, mint, cucumber, or berries. These drinks keep hydration up while feeling festive and flavourful.

9. Dark chocolate-covered strawberries

For a sweet treat, dip fresh strawberries in melted dark chocolate. Dark chocolate (in moderation) is rich in antioxidants, while strawberries add natural sweetness and vitamin C. It's an elegant dessert with minimal sugar.

10. Homemade trail mix

Create a custom trail mix with roasted nuts, pumpkin seeds, a few dark chocolate chips, and dried fruits like cranberries or apricots. It's a perfect snack for outdoor Father's Day activities as it's energy-boosting and easy to pack.

Try these healthy foods this Father's Day for better health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.