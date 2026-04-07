World Health Day 2026: PM Modi Salutes Healthcare Workers, Extends Greetings

Marking the occasion of World Health Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed heartfelt gratitude to healthcare workers and all those committed to improving global well-being, while reiterating the need to build a healthier and more inclusive society. Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said, “On World Health Day, we express our gratitude to all those who dedicate themselves tirelessly to the service of others and work towards a healthier planet. We also reaffirm our commitment to building a healthier society. Let us all keep working together to strengthen healthcare systems and prioritise well-being of every individual.”

Observed annually on April 7, World Health Day aims to highlight pressing public health concerns and encourage coordinated action at both individual and global levels. The day traces its origins to the founding of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948, with the first observance held in 1950 to commemorate its establishment.

The theme for World Health Day 2026, 'Together for health. Stand with science', underscores the importance of scientific collaboration in addressing global health challenges.

Launched by the WHO as a year-long campaign, it emphasises how research, innovation, and evidence-based policies play a crucial role in building resilient healthcare systems.

According to the WHO, “Health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.” This holistic definition highlights that true health extends beyond the absence of illness and encompasses the overall quality of life.

World Health Day serves three key purposes. It advocates for increased government investment in Universal Health Coverage (UHC), raises public awareness about preventive healthcare measures such as immunisation and mental well-being, and provides a platform for policy initiatives and global cooperation.

This year's observance holds added significance as it reinforces the critical role of science and collective action in ensuring a healthier and more sustainable future for all.

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