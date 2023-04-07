World Health Day 2023: These Foods Can Help Boost Your Physical & Mental Health

What you eat can greatly influence your mental and physical health

World Health Day is celebrated on the 7th of April every year to raise awareness about global health and work towards improving it. It is an opportunity to focus on a specific health issue that affects people worldwide. In 2023, World Health Day will have a theme that focuses on a particular health problem, which is yet to be announced by the World Health Organisation (WHO). However, the repercussion of the global pandemic can be an essential component of the theme.

One of the critical issues that people worldwide are struggling with is maintaining good physical and mental health. Often, we prioritise various aspects of our lives over our health, leading to lifestyle changes that have adverse effects. However, there are certain foods that can aid in promoting a healthy lifestyle and physical and mental health.

7 Foods that can help boost your physical and mental health:

1. Nuts

Nuts are packed with healthy fats, protein, and fibre, which are essential for maintaining a healthy body. Eating a handful of nuts a day can help to prevent chronic diseases like heart disease and diabetes. They provide an excellent source of energy and can help you stay full for a more extended period, keeping you from overeating.

2. Fruits and vegetables

Eating fruits and vegetables can help to boost your mood and improve cognitive function. They are rich in vitamins, fibre, and minerals, which are essential for good health. Incorporating them into your diet can help you maintain your weight, reduce inflammation, and prevent chronic diseases.

3. Fatty fish

Fatty fish like salmon, tuna, and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help to reduce inflammation and boost brain function. Eating fatty fish regularly can improve your overall health, boost your mood, and reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.

4. Whole grains

Whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and oatmeal are rich in fibre, protein, and vitamins. They can help to regulate your blood sugar, reduce inflammation, and prevent chronic diseases.

5. Fermented foods

Fermented foods like yogurt, kimchi, and kefir are rich in probiotics, which can help to improve digestion, boost the immune system, and reduce inflammation. Eating fermented foods regularly can also help to improve mental health by reducing stress and anxiety.

6. Green tea

Green tea is packed with antioxidants, which can help to reduce inflammation and boost cognitive function. Drinking green tea regularly can also help to prevent chronic diseases and promote weight loss.

7. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is high in antioxidants and flavonoids, which can help to reduce inflammation and boost brain function. Eating dark chocolate regularly can also help to improve mood and reduce stress.

In conclusion, taking care of your physical and mental health is crucial to leading a healthy and happy life. Eating a balanced diet consisting of these foods can aid in promoting good health and preventing chronic diseases. As we celebrate World Health Day in 2023, let us take the opportunity to focus on improving our health and work towards leading a healthier lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.