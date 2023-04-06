World Health Day 2023: 5 Yoga Poses That Will Boost Your Physical As Well As Mental Health

World Health Day 2023: We utilise this day by focusing on the importance of good health

Theme & significance

World Health Day is celebrated every year on April 7th to commemorate the founding of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 1948. The first-ever World Health Day was celebrated in 1950, and since then, it has become an annual event.

The primary objective of World Health Day is to raise awareness about global health issues and promote healthy living practices worldwide. Each year, the WHO highlights a particular health theme to bring attention to a specific health issue or challenge.

The theme for World Health Day 2023 has not yet been announced by the WHO. However, the previous year's theme was "Building a fairer, healthier world," which focused on addressing health inequalities globally, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Health Day is celebrated globally, with various events and activities organised by governments, non-governmental organisations, and health professionals. It is also an opportunity for WHO and its partners to advocate for universal healthcare coverage and promote access to essential health services for every individual, regardless of background, income, or location.

This World Health Day, we can recognise and apply the many benefits of yoga on our overall health, be it physical or mental. Yoga provides long-term benefits to our physical health and also improves our mental health.

5 Yoga poses to boost physical & mental health:

1. Vrikshasana

This pose helps improve your balance and stability and promotes a sense of grounding and calmness.

Stand straight

Raise your arms the hold them straight toward the ceiling

Now lift either one of your legs and place your feet on the other thigh

You can rest your right foot on the left knee on the side or anywhere from that to the thigh

Ideally, your foot should be as far up on your thigh as it can get

Hold this position for 30 seconds and repeat 4-5 times minimum

2. Balasana

This pose is great for releasing tension in your back, neck, and shoulders, and also helps calm your mind.

Sit straight with your legs folded

At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards

Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor

At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible

Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms

Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position

As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation

Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.

3. Setu Bandhasana

This pose strengthens your core, back muscles, and glutes, while also opening up your chest and promoting relaxation.

Put your feet firmly on the ground while lying down on your back with the knees bent

Legs should remain hip-width apart at this point

With the palms facing down, position your hands at your sides

Inhale, then gently lift your hips off the floor while rolling your spine up

Press your feet firmly into the ground

To raise your hips higher, try to tighten your hips

Return to your normal position after holding this position for 4–8 breaths

4. Paschimottanasana

This pose helps stretch your hamstrings and lower back muscles, while also calming your mind and reducing stress.

Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you

In this position, your feet's soles should be facing front

Slowly bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible

You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach

In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs

Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up

You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience

5. Marjaryasana-bitilasana

This pose helps improve the flexibility of your spine, while also massaging your internal organs and promoting relaxation.

Get on your knees and hands (How you would imitate a four-legged animal)

Lift your back upwards, forming a mountain-like structure

While you do that, make sure you push your face inwards, looking at your own torso

Now, push your back inwards, forming a 'U' position with your back

While you do that, look toward the ceiling

Repeat mountain motion with face inwards and then ‘U' structure with face upwards for a minute

Add these yoga asanas to your daily routine to boost your overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.