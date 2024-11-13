World Diabetes Day 2024: 10 Foods That Are Secretly Increasing Your Risk Of Diabetes

Foods made from white flour and refined grains have a high glycemic index, causing blood sugar spikes

World Diabetes Day is observed on November 14th each year to raise awareness about diabetes, its prevention, and management. It was created by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the World Health Organization (WHO). The theme for World Diabetes Day 2024 is 'Breaking Barriers, Bridging Gaps.'

Diabetes is a chronic health condition that occurs when the body cannot effectively regulate blood sugar levels. There are two main types of diabetes: type-1 and type-2. Type-2 diabetes develops when the body becomes resistant to the effects of insulin, or when the pancreas doesn't produce enough insulin. This is often associated with lifestyle factors such as obesity, poor diet, and lack of physical activity.

Both types of diabetes can lead to high blood sugar levels, which, if uncontrolled, can cause serious health complications affecting various organs and systems. Certain foods can contribute to an increased risk of developing type-2 diabetes, especially when consumed in excess or as part of an unhealthy diet. Below we discuss how certain foods can increase your risk of diabetes.

World Diabetes Day 2024: 10 Foods that are increasing your risk of diabetes:

1. Sugary beverages

Regular consumption of sugary drinks like sodas and fruit juices increases the risk of diabetes. Opt for water, unsweetened teas, or infused water with slices of fruits for a healthier alternative.

2. White bread and refined grains

Foods made from white flour and refined grains have a high glycemic index, causing blood sugar spikes. Choose whole-grain alternatives like brown rice, quinoa, or whole-grain bread.

3. Processed meats

Bacon, sausages, and deli meats often contain high levels of sodium and preservatives, contributing to diabetes risk. Choose lean sources of protein like skinless chicken, fish, or legumes.

4. French fries and potato chips

These foods are usually fried in unhealthy oils and can significantly increase the risk of type-2 diabetes. Bake homemade sweet potato fries or opt for air-popped popcorn as a healthier snack.

5. Sugary breakfast cereals

Most breakfast cereals are loaded with added sugars, which can raise blood sugar levels. Choose whole-grain cereals with no added sugars or opt for oatmeal topped with fresh fruits and nuts.

6. Fried foods

Fried foods like fried chicken or fried snacks contribute to inflammation and insulin resistance. Instead, opt for baked or grilled alternatives to reduce diabetes risk.

7. High-fat dairy products

Full-fat dairy products contain saturated fats that can increase the risk of diabetes. Choose low-fat or non-fat dairy options like skim milk, yogurt, or cottage cheese.

8. Foods high in trans fats

Trans fats, often found in processed snacks, cookies, and margarine, increase the risk of diabetes and heart disease. Look for trans fat-free alternatives or choose healthier fats like olive oil or avocado.

9. Artificially sweetened beverages

While they lack calories, artificial sweeteners can still increase the risk of diabetes and disrupt blood sugar control. Choose sparkling water or herbal tea as a healthier, no-sugar alternative.

10. High-sugar desserts

Cakes, cookies, and pastries are high in refined sugars and unhealthy fats, contributing to diabetes risk. Opt for homemade desserts using natural sweeteners like dates, maple syrup, or fruits.

Remember, moderation is key, and maintaining a balanced diet with whole foods, lean proteins, and plenty of fruits and vegetables is essential for reducing the risk of diabetes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.