World Diabetes Day: 4 Diabetes Myths You Can Easily Ignore

World Diabetes Day: If you are a diabetic, you generally listen to a lot of health-related advises on a daily basis. Be it your doctor or dietician, everyone has their different aspects towards diabetes treatment. Avoid sugar, don't eat a lot of potatoes, lose those extra kilos, and many other suggestions are commonly given to diabetes patients. Excessive information on the internet has only made it worse, making room for a lot of myths that are actually untrue. On World Diabetes Day 2019 on November 14, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal talks about these common myths around diabetes that you must stop believing.

World Diabetes Day: Diabetes myths you must stop believing

Myth 1: Avoid exercising to prevent diabetes complications

Fact: You may have heard a lot about people who are suffering from diabetes, and how they should not get involved in any type of physical activity as it can cause major complications to health. But the truth is, physical activity, when paired up with balanced lifestyle including medication will definitely help in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. There are no physical activity limitations for people who are suffering from diabetes.

Being physically active and regular exercise is important for people with diabetes

Photo Credit: iStock

Myth 2: Stay away from sugar

Fact: Ah, the diabetics! People with diabetes should never eat sugar is one of the most common things that are on the head of each one of us. However, the truth is, people with diabetics should take a properly planned and well-balanced diet that can include some sugar in form of fruits. In fact, diabetics should switch to a healthy swaps of refined sugar such as jaggery powder, coconut sugar and raw honey-that too in moderation.

Myth 3: Avoid sugar in all forms

Fact: Diabetics can safely consume fruit sugar. Almost everybody believes that fruits have natural sugars and no matter how much you eat, it will never affect you negatively. However, the truth is fruits also contain carbohydrates and can also raise blood sugar levels. Take care of the portion size when eating fruits. Eat everything but always remember that portion control is the key to a fit and healthy body. Fruits are packed with fibre, vitamins and minerals that are essential to manage diabetes.

People with diabetes can consume fruits while practicing portion control

Photo Credit: iStock

Myth 4: Obesity is the main cause of diabetes

Fact: Yes, obesity indeed is one of the great factors that increase the chances of diabetes but there are other factors that are also responsible for diabetes. Diabetes is basically a result of lifestyle and various factors like anxiety, sedentary lifestyle, smoking and poor eating habits. This means that people who are not overweight can also suffer from diabetes.

This World Diabetes Day, stop believing this myths and manage your diabetes by maintaining a healthy weight, consuming a healthy diet, exercising regularly, taking less stress and sleeping well.

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

