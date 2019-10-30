Diabetes Mistakes: 5 Habits Every Diabetic Must Avoid To Keep Blood Sugar Levels Under Control

Diabetes Management: Do not skip breakfast to keep blood sugars under control

Diabetes affects your blood sugar levels. If you are a diabetes patient you need to keep a check on your blood sugar levels. Uncontrolled blood sugar levels can lead to complications of diabetes like diabetic retinopathy, heart diseases and many more. Every diabetes patient has to make many lifestyle and dietary changes which can help in better management of blood sugar levels. You need to monitor your blood sugar levels regularly so that you can take necessary steps to balance them. There are many unhealthy practices which can unknowingly increase your blood sugar levels. Here are some mistakes which you must avoid to keep your blood sugar levels under control.

Mistakes that can raise blood sugar levels

1. Skipping breakfast

Due to the busy schedules, we often skip meals and it affects blood sugar levels as well. Most people are likely to skip breakfast. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Not consuming breakfast leads to an increase in blood sugar levels. Eat a healthy breakfast which is loaded with multiple nutrients.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Not eating the right food

Your diet majorly affects your blood sugar levels. If you are a diabetic you must think about the impact of food you are consuming on your blood sugar levels. Make healthy changes in your diet to avoid major fluctuations in blood sugars. Add more diabetes-friendly foods which can naturally help you control diabetes.

3. Not keeping a track

It is extremely important for a diabetic to keep a constant track of blood sugar levels. A rise in blood sugars needs to be controlled on time. If you see constant raise then you must consult your doctor to help you control the condition. Never ignore major fluctuations in blood sugar levels.

Diabetics should check blood sugar levels on regular basis

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Poor dental health

Your dental health is also associated with your blood sugar levels. Researches have described that poor gum health can increase blood sugar levels. Gum diseases are also a complication of type-2 diabetes. It is often recommended for a diabetes patient to keep get their gums checked regularly. Also, maintain good oral hygiene for better blood sugar levels.

5. Not getting enough sleep

There are multiple health issues associated with improper sleeping patterns. An increase in blood sugar levels is another complication of improper sleep. According to the National Sleep Foundation (NSF), less sleep can lead to spikes in blood sugar levels. Therefore, diabetics must maintain their sleeping patterns.

