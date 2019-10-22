Control Your Blood Sugar Levels Efficiently By Eating This Fruit For Breakfast; Even Better, It Is Weight Loss Friendly

Highlights
- Avocado is a high fat low carb food
- It is high in potassium and is beneficial for blood pressure patients
- Avocados can be included in type 2 diabetes diet
Type 2 diabetes is a condition characterised by high blood sugar levels. A few lifestyle modifications and weight loss can together can help in reversing type 2 diabetes. The key to controlling type 2 diabetes is ensuring no spike in blood sugar levels. The foods you eat and the pattern in which you eat them tend to play a huge a role in blood sugar control and type 2 diabetes management. In this article, we are going to talk about having avocados for breakfast can help in stabilising your blood sugar levels.
Eat for avocado for breakfast for controlling blood sugar levels: here's why
According to a study published in Nutrition Journal, including avocadoes in your breakfast can help in stabilising your blood sugar levels. As a matter of fact, this can be done on a daily basis in order to improve insulin sensitivity. What's more is that avocadoes are loaded with good fats that can help you with weight loss and manage cholesterol.
Avocado health benefits
1. Avocado is a high fat low carb food. Being low in carbs, avocados will not lead to a spike in blood sugar levels. Eating avocados can make you feel fuller for longer, thanks to its fat and fibre content (150 gm of avocado contains 22 gm fat and 10.1 gm of fibre).
2. Avocado contains monounsaturated fats that have been known to improve insulin sensitivity.
3. Avocado is a high potassium food beneficial for high blood pressure patients. Potassium negates the effect of sodium on blood pressure, thus helping in lowering your numbers.
4. Avocado can help in lowering cholesterol levels.
5. Blood pressure and cholesterol benefits of avocado make it a great fruit for a healthy heart.
Type 2 diabetes: Other foods that can help in blood sugar control
Not just avocados, but there are a range of foods that diabetics can resort to for keeping their blood sugar levels under control. Essentially, type 2 diabetics need to consume low-carb and low glycemic index foods to keep their blood sugar normal at all times. Following are some foods that type 2 diabetics can eat daily (in controlled portion sizes of course).
- Brown rice
- Whole grains
- Oatmeals
- Fresh fruits and vegetables
- Beans
- Lentils and legumes
- Nuts and seeds
Type 2 diabetes: Foods you should avoid for preventing blood sugar spike
- Sugary drinks
- Alcohol
- Carbonated beverages
- Deep fried food
- Junk food
- Processed and packaged food
- Refined sugar
- Desserts
- Refined carbs in foods like pasta, maida, white bread, etc.
