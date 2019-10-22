Control Your Blood Sugar Levels Efficiently By Eating This Fruit For Breakfast; Even Better, It Is Weight Loss Friendly

Avocado contains monounsaturated fats that have been known to improve insulin sensitivity

Highlights Avocado is a high fat low carb food It is high in potassium and is beneficial for blood pressure patients Avocados can be included in type 2 diabetes diet

Type 2 diabetes is a condition characterised by high blood sugar levels. A few lifestyle modifications and weight loss can together can help in reversing type 2 diabetes. The key to controlling type 2 diabetes is ensuring no spike in blood sugar levels. The foods you eat and the pattern in which you eat them tend to play a huge a role in blood sugar control and type 2 diabetes management. In this article, we are going to talk about having avocados for breakfast can help in stabilising your blood sugar levels.

Eat for avocado for breakfast for controlling blood sugar levels: here's why

According to a study published in Nutrition Journal, including avocadoes in your breakfast can help in stabilising your blood sugar levels. As a matter of fact, this can be done on a daily basis in order to improve insulin sensitivity. What's more is that avocadoes are loaded with good fats that can help you with weight loss and manage cholesterol.

Avocado can be included in weight loss diet as well

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Include These Plant Based Foods In Your Diet To Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Avocado health benefits

1. Avocado is a high fat low carb food. Being low in carbs, avocados will not lead to a spike in blood sugar levels. Eating avocados can make you feel fuller for longer, thanks to its fat and fibre content (150 gm of avocado contains 22 gm fat and 10.1 gm of fibre).

2. Avocado contains monounsaturated fats that have been known to improve insulin sensitivity.

3. Avocado is a high potassium food beneficial for high blood pressure patients. Potassium negates the effect of sodium on blood pressure, thus helping in lowering your numbers.

4. Avocado can help in lowering cholesterol levels.

5. Blood pressure and cholesterol benefits of avocado make it a great fruit for a healthy heart.

Potassium-rich avocados are great for controlling your blood pressure

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Not Just Weight Loss But Intermittent Fasting Can Also Reverse Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes: Other foods that can help in blood sugar control

Not just avocados, but there are a range of foods that diabetics can resort to for keeping their blood sugar levels under control. Essentially, type 2 diabetics need to consume low-carb and low glycemic index foods to keep their blood sugar normal at all times. Following are some foods that type 2 diabetics can eat daily (in controlled portion sizes of course).

Brown rice

Whole grains

Oatmeals

Fresh fruits and vegetables

Beans

Lentils and legumes

Nuts and seeds

Type 2 diabetics can include nuts and seeds in their diet

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Vitamin D Deficiency Common In Type 2 Diabetes, High Blood Pressure Patients: Study

Type 2 diabetes: Foods you should avoid for preventing blood sugar spike

Sugary drinks

Alcohol

Carbonated beverages

Deep fried food

Junk food

Processed and packaged food

Refined sugar

Desserts

Refined carbs in foods like pasta, maida, white bread, etc.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.