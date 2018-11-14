World Diabetes Day 2018: Healthy Nuts And Seeds For Keeping Your Blood Sugar Levels Low

Weight management is also necessary for people suffering from diabetes.

Highlights This World Diabetes Day go nuts if you want to manage diabetes Cashew nuts are lower in fat compared to other nuts Hemp seeds are one of the nature's perfect foods

14 November is marked as the World Diabetes Day. Every year World Diabetes Day has a significant theme. The theme for World Diabetes Day this year is The Family and Diabetes. High blood sugar levels or diabetes is a serious condition and is affecting millions of people worldwide. People with diabetes should keep a constant check of their blood sugar levels. A diabetes diet simply means eating the healthiest and nutritious foods in moderation and sticking to regular mealtimes. People with high blood sugar levels should focus on low fat diet. Some important foods which can help lower your blood sugar levels are fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds, dairy products and whole grains.

Photo Credit: iStock

This World Diabetes Day go nuts if you want to manage diabetes. Nuts and seeds can be a good snack for people with type 2 diabetes because they may help lower the risk of heart disease, control blood sugar levels and even aid weight loss. Weight management is also necessary for people suffering from diabetes.

1. Almonds:

We all know the numerous benefits almonds offer. Almonds are rich in protein, vitamins and minerals. Munching a couple of almonds a day can help diabetics to reduce their level of cholesterol and makes the insulin active. This also stabilizes their blood sugar levels. You can add have a few almonds in the morning, make a soup or simply as an evening snack.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Brazil nuts:

Brazil nuts offer many of the same benefits as any other nuts healthy fats, antioxidants, fiber, vitamins and minerals. However, they are most importantly known for being an excellent source of organic selenium, a powerful antioxidant-boosting mineral that may be beneficial for the prevention of cancer.

3. Walnuts:

Walnuts are rich in mono and polyunsaturated fats that increase insulin sensitivity in the body. People who consume walnuts on a regular basis tend to have a balanced or normal level of inlow blood sugar levels.

4. Cashews:

Cashew nuts are lower in fat compared to other nuts. Also, the fat that is present in cashews is heart-healthy monounsaturated fat or oleic acid which is beneficial for your overall health. Monounsaturated fats reduce the levels of triglyceride or high blood fat, thus helping diabetics to fight complication of the disease.

5. Flax seeds:

Flax seeds are a rich source of micronutrients, dietary fiber, manganese, vitamin B1, and the essential fatty acids (which help fight inflammation). Moreover, these seeds are high in vitamins and minerals, including most of the B vitamins, magnesium, and manganese; both soluble and insoluble fiber; phytochemicals, including many powerful antioxidants such as lignans. You can include these seeds in your soups, smoothies, salads and soups.

6. Hemp seeds:

One of the most nutritious seeds in the world hemp seeds help prevent cancer and even prevent heart disease prevention properties. Hemp seeds are loaded with proteins, essential fats, vitamins and enzymes combined with a relative absence of sugar, starches and saturated fats. Hemp seeds are one of the nature's perfect foods and can be termed as a super food. This is one of the most potent foods available, supporting optimal health and overall well-being, for life.

Photo Credit: iStock

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.