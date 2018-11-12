World Diabetes Day 2018: Top 5 Drinks That Can Help Lower Blood Sugar Levels

World Diabetes Day 2018: The key to managing your diabetes is a healthy lifestyle.

Every year 14 November is marked as the World Diabetes Day. The significant day was first introduced in 1991 to spread awareness about diabetes its causes, its prevention and the devastating effects it has on the human lives. Diabetes if left untreated can lead to several short-term and long-term illnesses. The birthday of Frederick Banting, whose work with Charles Best led to the discovery of insulin in 1921. The blue circle is the international symbol for diabetes. It was created in 2006 to support a campaign for a United Nations Resolution of Diabetes as a response to the growing global diabetes pandemic. The day seeks to raise awareness of the impact that diabetes has on the family and support network of those who are affected. It also promotes the role of the family in the management of diabetes, care, prevention and education regarding the disease. The theme for World Diabetes Day 2018 and 2019 is The Family and Diabetes.

Managing high blood sugar levels can be a daunting task and requires a lot of efforts. But it is very important to keep your blood sugar levels normal. You will live better and longer with less risk of problems from diabetes like heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure and even blindness. The key to managing your diabetes is a healthy lifestyle, managing your weight, nutritious diet and regular physical exercise.

Top 5 drinks that can help manage diabetes:

1. Fresh fruit juice:

There is nothing which can beat fresh fruit juice. Fruit juices are great for overall health and help treating diabetes. But you should be careful as to which fruits diabetics should include. Make a fresh juice with berries, apples, oranges, guava and apricots and have it with your breakfast.

2. Milk:

A common dairy product milk provides the calcium, magnesium, potassium, and vitamin D your body needs for performing several essential functions. Include low-fat or fat-free milk in your diet to lower blood sugar levels.

3. Water:

Water is the perfect option for people with diabetes. That is because it will not raise your blood sugar levels. High blood sugar levels can cause dehydration. Drinking enough water can help your body eliminate excess glucose through urine. Therefore, try drinking as much water as you can if you have diabetes.

4. Herbal tea:

No calories, extremely flavorsome, and rich in antioxidants herbal tea particularly green and black are great for diabetics. Herbal tea offer several health benefits from weight loss to boosting immunity. You can even include ginger, basil leaves, a pinch of lemon or turmeric to enhance the taste and benefits.

5. Vegetable juice:

You can also try a vegetable juice if you have diabetes. Blend a mix of green leafy vegetables like celery, kale, spinach or cucumbers. Vegetable juice offers numerous health benefits and all the essential vitamins and minerals.

