World Breastfeeding Week 2023: Know Amazing Health Benefits Of Breastfeeding And Foods That Can Boost Lactation

World Breastfeeding Week is a week-long event observed during the first week of August, every year. The theme for World Breastfeeding Week 2023 is "Let's make breastfeeding and work, work!" This year's campaign focuses on promoting practices that can help support workplace-related breastfeeding in different countries. Breastfeeding plays a crucial role in ensuring the proper growth and development of a child. It contains antibodies that hel protect infants from infections and illnesses, creating a strong immune system from an early age. During the ongoing, World Breastfeeding Week 2023, nutritionist Lovneet Batra posts Instagram Stories to educate her followers about the importance of breastfeeding. Her guidance highlights the unparalleled advantages of breastfeeding and encourages mothers to consider this natural method for the optimal growth and well-being of their children.

World Breastfeeding Week 2023: Know the many benefits of breastfeeding

1. Enhanced immune system

Breastfed children benefit from heightened resistance against infectious diseases, as breast milk provides a rich source of antibodies and essential nutrients, supporting their immune system's development and overall health.

2. Shield against inflammatory bowel disease

Breastfeeding has been linked to a substantial 31% decrease in the risk of childhood inflammatory bowel disease. The protective properties of breast milk contribute to reducing the likelihood of this inflammatory condition in children.

3. Reduced obesity rates

Any duration of breastfeeding brings a significant advantage in tackling obesity rates during adolescence and adulthood, with a noteworthy reduction ranging from 15% to 30%. Breast milk's unique composition fosters healthy growth and metabolism, contributing to long-term weight management.

In another post, the nutritionist shared a list of foods that can help enhance lactation. Take a look:

1. Fennel seeds

Fennel seeds aid in increasing breast milk supply, thanks to their oestrogen-like properties that serve this purpose effectively.

2. Fenugreek seeds

High in phytoestrogens, fenugreek or methi restores hormone levels and naturally boosts milk supply, making it an ideal lactation aid.

3. Shatavari

This ayurvedic herb works wonders in promoting the production of two vital hormones-corticoids and prolactin-responsible for enhancing the quality and quantity of breast milk.

4. Gondh

Rich in phytoestrogens, Gondh comprises plant compounds that mimic oestrogen's effects, crucial for lactation as they promote mammary gland development and milk production.

5. Ajwain

With its milk-stimulating properties, Ajwain contains compounds acting as galactagogues, renowned for their ability to increase milk supply.

6. Raw Nuts

Embrace the power of raw nuts like cashews, walnuts, and macadamia nuts, believed to support and enhance milk production.

So follow Lovneet Batra's advice and keep your little one healthy by saying yes to breastfeeding.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.