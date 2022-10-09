Scientists In Italy Find Microplastics In Human Breast Milk For The First Time

Researchers stressed that breastfeeding remained by far the best way to feed a baby. (Representative Pic)

Microplastics have been found for the first time in human breast milk, a team of Italian scientists warned - raising concerns among experts about the health consequences for infants.

After 34 healthy mothers provided milk samples, a week after giving birth in Italy, scientists detected microscopic plastic particles in three-quarters of them, The Guardian reported. The team of researchers noted that infants remain especially vulnerable to chemical contaminants and further research was urgently needed. However, they also stressed that the advantages of breastfeeding are much greater than the disadvantages caused by the presence of polluting microplastics.

Microplastics are fragments of any type of plastic less than 5mm in length. Previous research had shown the toxic effects of microplastics in human cell lines, lab animals and marine wildlife, but the impact on living humans remains unknown. Now, with the latest study, scientists highlighted the risks created due to microplastics.

Also Read | Scientists Say New Supercontinent "Amasia" Will Form When Pacific Ocean Disappears

In their study, the researchers recorded the mother's consumption of food and drink in plastic packaging and of seafood, as well as the use of plastic-containing personal hygiene products. But they found no correlation with the presence of microplastics. Therefore, they said that this suggests the ubiquitous presence of microplastics in the environment makes human exposure inevitable.

"So the proof of microplastics' presence in breast milk increases our great concern for the extremely vulnerable population of infants," said Dr Valentina Notarstefano, at the Universita Politecnica delle Marche, in Italy. "It will be crucial to assess ways to reduce exposure to these contaminants during pregnancy and lactation," she said.

"But it must be stressed that the advantages of breastfeeding are much greater than the disadvantages caused by the presence of polluting microplastics. Studies like ours must not reduce breastfeeding of children, but instead raise public awareness to pressure politicians to promote laws that reduce pollution," Ms Notarstefano added.

The research, published in the journal Polymers, found microplastics composed of polyethene, PVC and polypropylene. The Italian team identified microplastics in human placentas in 2020.

Also Read | Angelim Vermelho: Scientists Reach Tallest Known Tree in the Amazon

As per The Guardian, other recent research revealed that bottle-fed babies are likely to be swallowing millions of microplastics as day and that cow's milk can also contain small fragments of plastics.

Therefore, “We would like to advise pregnant women to pay greater attention to avoiding food and drink packaged in plastic, cosmetics and toothpastes containing microplastics, and clothes made of synthetic fabrics," Ms Notarstefano stated.