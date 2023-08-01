World Breastfeeding Week 2023: Know Theme, Significance And Benefits Of Breastfeeding

Breastfeeding Week 2023: Mothers should initiate breastfeeding within one hour of birth

World Breastfeeding Week is observed during the first week of August every year. The week-long event tries to create awareness about the importance of breastfeeding for proper development of newborns. Every year the global campaign focuses on a particular theme-related theme. The theme for World Breastfeeding Week 2023 is "Let's make breastfeeding and work, work!" This year's campaign focuses on promoting practices that can help support workplace-related breastfeeding in different countries. It will try to educate people and organisations that can help ensure that breastfeeding works for all women who work, whenever they work.

The crucial role of breastfeeding

According to WHO, around 2.7 million deaths annually which is 45% of all child deaths, are associated with undernutrition. Breastfeeding is an effective way to promote healthy growth and development of the child. Exclusive breastfeeding for 6 months can offer many benefits to the infant as well as the mother.

WHO and UNICEF have also shared a few breastfeeding guidelines for new mothers. Here are these:

Mothers should initiate breastfeeding within one hour of birth

Mothers should exclusively breastfeed the child for the first 6 months

The child should be introduced to safe foods at 6 months with continued breastfeeding up to 2 years of age or beyond

As World Breastfeeding Week 2023 starts today, Dr. Neeraj Arora, Senior Consultant Pediatrics and Neonatologist at Manipal Hospital, Patiala shared the many benefits of breastfeeding.

"Breastfeeding has long-term health benefits for both the mother and the baby. It is nature's way of giving the baby with all the necessary nourishment for growth. Breast milk includes important nutrients, antibodies and enzymes that help to strengthen the baby's immune system and protect them from infections and illnesses. Breastfeeding has long-term health benefits for both the mother and the baby," he said.

"It lowers the baby's risk of developing ailments such as respiratory infections, gastrointestinal issues, and even chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes later in life. Breastfeeding helps the mother lose postpartum weight, reduces the incidence of breast and ovarian cancer and promotes faster uterine contraction and recovery," he added.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.