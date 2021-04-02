World Autism Day 2021: 5 Tips For Parenting A Child With Autism

World Autism Day 2021: Many babies with autism start to show initial signs from 6 months of age

Highlights World Autism Day is observed on 2 April

Behaviour therapy can help autistic child lead a healthy life

Parents should reward the child for good behaviour

Autism is a complex developmental disability that affects social skills of a child like playing, learning and communicating. Compared to normal children, autistic kids think, learn and experience the world differently. Many babies with autism start to show initial signs from as young as 6 months of age. If the symptoms are mild they may go unnoticed for longer time. Therefore, it is advised to consult a doctor when the kids start exhibiting any behavioural changes. An early intervention will help the child achieve better functioning. While some children with autism require very minimal or no support, some might require support throughout their lifetime.

World Autism Day 2021: Signs of autism and guide for parents to help an autistic child

Identifying autism among kids

In each stage of a child's development they inculcate different habits, like communication and social behaviour. These changes needs to be monitored for the healthy development of the baby.

Listed below the initial symptoms of autism in kids of different age group-

Below the age of 1 year

Avoids eye contact

No facial expression or inappropriate expression

Doesn't respond to your smile

Doesn't look at objects which you show

May not respond to sound

Sticks to specific toys

Difficult to comfort and soothe the child

Also read: 5 Ways To Support Kids With Autism

1-2 years of age

Kids being in its own imaginary world

Delay in speech

Doesn't respond when called by name

Doesn't respond to questions appropriately

Extra sensitive to loud sounds, unusual smells

Unresponsive to people

Repetitive behaviour like taping body parts, repeat words or noises

Over the age of 2 years

Prefers to play alone

The child will not share things with others

Difficulty in expressing his/her feelings

Does not make friends and share things

Hardly uses gestures or displays appropriate body language

Tone of their speech can be either low pitched or high pitched

Sensitive to infections and can fall sick frequently

Also read: Types Of Autism You Must Be Aware Of

The signs of autism range from a spectrum of mild to severe among kids. The child might also face irregular eating and sleeping habits. Also, in some situations these symptoms are mistaken for antagonistic behaviour towards parents and frequent mood swings. They can also be mistaken for the shy temperament of the child.

Autism affects the social skills of a child

Photo Credit: iStock

Parent's guide to autism treatment and support:

Managing the child with autism and giving proper care to them is very crucial. There are many treatments that can help children acquire new skills and overcome a wide variety of developmental challenges. Listed below are the few tips that might help parents to manage kids with autism:

Have a fixed schedule as autistic children tend to do best when they have a structured schedule. Be it for meals, therapy, school, playtime and bedtime, set up a schedule and try to minimize disruptions. Reward your child for their good behaviour. Never miss an opportunity to identify your child's talent like learning a new skill or responding to your questions. Look for non-verbal cues like the sounds they make, their gestures and facial expressions etc. Use these cues to understand what they want or willing to communicate. Parents should learn new ways to make their child happy and spare time for a fun activity with them. Playing is a crucial part of learning. Parents are advised to join autism support groups to share their feelings, get information and the desired emotional support when needed.

Also read: What Is Autism Spectrum Disorder? Here's Everything You Should Know About It

Behaviour therapy, speech-language therapy, play-based therapy, physical therapy and nutritional therapy are common autism treatments. However what parents need to keep in mind is that, their participation is crucial to the success of every care plan.

(Dr. Sagar Sharma is a Consultant - Neonatologist and Paediatrician at Columbia Asia Hospital, Sarjapur Road)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.