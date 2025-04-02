World Autism Awareness Day 2025: Strategies For Parents To Help Children With Autism Thrive

World Autism Awareness Day is observed on April 2nd each year. This day aims to raise awareness about autism. Established by the United Nations in 2007, it also advocates for understanding, acceptance, and inclusion of individuals with autism around the globe.

The theme for World Autism Awareness Day 2025 is "Advancing Neurodiversity and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)." This theme highlights the connection between neurodiversity and global sustainability initiatives, demonstrating how inclusive policies and practices can foster positive changes for autistic individuals around the world and aid in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The day also highlights the need for early diagnosis and intervention, which can significantly improve the quality of life for autistic individuals. On World Autism Awareness Day 2025, here are some tips for parenting children with autism.

1. Be patient and positive

Maintaining a positive attitude can help children with autism feel more comfortable and confident. Celebrate small successes, praise them for their behaviours, find ways to reward them and recognize that progress may take time.

2. Seek support

Connect with other parents, caregivers, and family members for shared experiences, advice and emotional support. Join a support group which will help you meet other parents dealing with similar challenges. Also, ask for help whenever needed.

3. Establish a routine

Many children with autism like routines. Consistent routines can reduce anxiety and help your child feel more secure. It will also make new skills and behaviours easier.

4. Encourage social skills

Find opportunities for your child to engage with peers in different environments. Take your child along for everyday activities. It may help them get used to the world around them.

5. Take your time

While determining what works best for your child, you will probably encounter various techniques, treatments, and approaches. Take your time and stay positive during the process. Do not feel disheartened if a specific approach doesn't yield the desired results.

World Autism Awareness Day also celebrates unique strengths of individuals with autism. It serves as a reminder for society to build an environment where autistic individuals can lead happy lives. It encourages society to learn more about the condition, dispel myths, and combat stigma.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.