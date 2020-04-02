World Autism Awareness Day 2020: 5 Ways To Support Kids With Autism

World Autism Awareness Day 2020: People with autism are often subject to discrimation

World Autism Awareness Day 2020: This day is observed on April 2 across the world. The day is meant to recognise and celebrate the rights of persons with autism. Autism begins during childhood and tends to persist into adolescence and adulthood. It refers to a range of conditions which are characterised by some degree of impaired social behaviour, communication and language, and a narrow range of interests and activities that are unique to the individual and are carried out repetitively. People with autism are often subject to human rights violations, discrimination and stigma. This needs to stop.

World Autism Awareness Day: Ways to support your child with autism

According to the World Health Organization, one in 160 children have Autism Spectrum Disorder. In its official Instagram account, WHO shares tips to support your child with autism. Here's what it says:

1. To support your child with autism, take note of the things that s/he is motivated by. Also take note of his/her interests.

2. Try to understand how s/he is communicating.

3. Set up an environment which supports kids with autism. Get rid of the distractions and ensure to make a safe place for kids to interact.

4. Engage with them and play together.

5. Engage him/her in routine activities like cooking, shopping and cleaning.

Engage with kids with autism and play together

World Autism Awareness Day: Other points to note

Some people with autism spectrum disorders (ASDs) can live independently. But others experience difficulties and require life-long care and support.

ASD symptoms begin to occur in childhood and tend to persist till adolescence and adulthood.

People with ASD are often subject to stigma, human rights violatents and discriminations. Globally, the access to services and support for people with ASD is inadequate.

There are evidence-based psychosocial interventions such as behavioural treatment and parent skills training programmes. These can reduce difficulties in communication for people with ASDs. It can also have a positive impact on their quality of life.

Interventions for people with ASD also include actions for making physical, social and attitudinal environments more supportive, inclusive and accessible.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy World Autism Awareness Day everyone!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.