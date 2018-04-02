Qutub Minar Turns Blue On World Autism Awareness Day The Qutub Minar was lit blue on World Autism Awareness Day as part of the international #LightItUpBlue campaign.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT World Autism Awareness Day 2018: Qutub Minar was lit with blue lights New Delhi: Qutub Minar today was lit up with blue lights on World Autism Awareness Day as part of the international '#LightItUpBlue' campaign to increase sensitisation and acceptance of autism in the society.



Organised by Autism Centre for Excellence (ACE), a school for autistic children, in association with Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the event, for the second time, put Qutub Minar among several buildings and monuments across the world that were lit up blue, showing support to the autism community.



"Given the significance of the Qutub Minar in the national capital and in the country, having it lit up in blue is an important move in showcasing India's support for the national and international autism community," the organisers said.



In its 10th year since conception, the World Autism Awareness Day has attempted to sensitise people towards the disorder as well as aim at increasing acceptance of autistic individuals in the mainstream society.



"We are happy and proud to light up Qutub Minar in the color blue for the second time consecutively for Autism Awareness as a part of the international #LightItUpBlue campaign.



"I would like to take this opportunity to request all children, parents and teachers of the Autism community to join hands with ACE and be a part of this noble cause," Archana Nayar, founder of ACE, said.



Iconic buildings and landmarks like Niagara Falls, the United Nations, and White House have been lit up blue on this day in the past.



By lighting it in colour blue, we ignite the spirits of the common to see everyone as equal and learn to be as calm as the colour. The colour blue not only stands for Autism awareness, but is also considered to impart serenity in the viewer," the organisers said.



Qutub Minar today was lit up with blue lights on World Autism Awareness Day as part of the international '#LightItUpBlue' campaign to increase sensitisation and acceptance of autism in the society.Organised by Autism Centre for Excellence (ACE), a school for autistic children, in association with Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the event, for the second time, put Qutub Minar among several buildings and monuments across the world that were lit up blue, showing support to the autism community."Given the significance of the Qutub Minar in the national capital and in the country, having it lit up in blue is an important move in showcasing India's support for the national and international autism community," the organisers said.In its 10th year since conception, the World Autism Awareness Day has attempted to sensitise people towards the disorder as well as aim at increasing acceptance of autistic individuals in the mainstream society."We are happy and proud to light up Qutub Minar in the color blue for the second time consecutively for Autism Awareness as a part of the international #LightItUpBlue campaign."I would like to take this opportunity to request all children, parents and teachers of the Autism community to join hands with ACE and be a part of this noble cause," Archana Nayar, founder of ACE, said. Iconic buildings and landmarks like Niagara Falls, the United Nations, and White House have been lit up blue on this day in the past.By lighting it in colour blue, we ignite the spirits of the common to see everyone as equal and learn to be as calm as the colour. The colour blue not only stands for Autism awareness, but is also considered to impart serenity in the viewer," the organisers said.