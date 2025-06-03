Qutub Minar Is More Than Just Old And Tall: These 10 Facts Prove It

Delhi wears its history like layers of old perfume - sharp, lingering, and impossible to ignore. From Mahabharata-era legends to Mughal domes and British bungalows, the city is one massive storybook of invasions, art, and empire. But if there is one monument that literally towers above the rest, it is the Qutub Minar. This soaring column in South Delhi is not just an architectural feat - it is a giant sandstone receipt from history saying, "We were here first." Whether you are into ancient architecture, medieval drama, or just want that perfect Instagram shot, Qutub Minar has something for everyone. Let us decode the facts that make this iconic minaret more fascinating than most people realise.

1. Built To Celebrate A Win

Qutub Minar was commissioned in 1192 by Qutb-ud-din Aibak to mark his win over Delhi's last Hindu ruler. But he only finished the base. Iltutmish, his successor, added three floors, and Firoz Shah Tughlaq built the fifth. The tower reflects several rulers' ambitions over time. Also, standing at 72.5 metres, it is the tallest brick minaret in the world.

2. Not A Place Of Worship

The minaret stands in the Qutub complex, which includes one of India's earliest mosques, Quwwat-ul-Islam. However, the tower was never meant for prayer. It was built as a symbol of victory and authority.

3. Built 800 Years Ago, Still Taller Than Most Buildings

4. Designed With Two Scripts

The Minar's surface is carved with Quranic verses in Arabic. Look closely, and you will also find Nagari script. This mix of scripts shows that the Delhi Sultanate was not only expanding its rule but also blending cultures through its art.

5. The Iron Pillar Nearby Has Not Rusted In 1,600 Years

Behind the Minar stands the Iron Pillar of Delhi - a 7-metre-tall column that has refused to rust for over 1,600 years. Most experts say it was put up during Chandragupta II's rule and moved here later. What makes it weirdly impressive is that despite being out in the open for so long, it has barely corroded. Many scientists and historians are still puzzled about how it has lasted so well. It is a reminder that ancient India knew about metalwork long before we had fancy labs.

6. Has 379 Steps You Cannot Climb Anymore

Inside the tower is a narrow, winding staircase with 379 steps. Visitors have not been allowed to climb since 1981 after a tragic stampede. Still, those who made it to the top must have been rewarded with impressive views of the Qutub complex and the city beyond. It is easy to imagine how breathtaking it must have been, standing above Delhi's sprawling history.

7. Colour-Coded History

The first three floors of the Qutub Minar are made of red sandstone, while the top two are built using a mix of marble and sandstone. This change in materials traces the shift in rulers over time and also gives the tower a gentle shift in colour and texture as it rises. A little detail, but it tells you a lot.

8. Shows Up In Films, Art, Stamps - Basically Everything

From film scenes to fashion shoots, Qutub Minar has been Delhi's most photogenic landmark. It has appeared in tourism ads, currency notes, and even Instagram Reels. Simply put, it remains one of India's most recognisable and enduring monuments.

9. Still Hosts Festivals And Cultural Events

The Qutub Minar complex is not just a historical site - it is still very much in use. Heritage walks, cultural programmes, and the annual Qutub Festival bring music, dance, and visitors back to the space every year. The monument may be centuries old, but it is still a living, breathing landmark.

10. Built With Purpose. Survived With Stories

The Qutub Minar is not just a tourist attraction. It is a legacy of dynasties, design innovation, and Delhi's long-standing relationship with ambition. Even after earthquakes and lightning strikes, it stands, cracked in places, but never broken. A monument that aged, but never faded.

Best time to visit Qutub Minar

October to March is the best period. The weather is cool, the skies are clear, and walking around the complex is comfortable. November and February are also good months to visit Qutub Minar - fewer tourists and great light for those wide-angle shots.

Avoid May to July unless due to extreme hot weather that goes up to 45 degrees. With little shade around, the sun can be unforgiving.

Photographer's tip: Visit on weekday mornings to skip the crowds. If you happen to be there during the Qutub Festival in November or December, expect the monument to be lit up and buzzing with cultural performances - perfect for some night photography.

Opening hours: Daily, 7 AM to 5 PM

How to reach Qutub Minar

By Metro: Get off at Qutub Minar Station on the Yellow Line. From there, it is about 1.5 km to the monument - walk or grab an auto or e-rickshaw.

By Bus: Several DTC buses stop at the Qutub Minar Bus Stop.

By Car or Taxi: From Central Delhi, expect a 30 to 60-minute drive depending on traffic. The complex is easy to find and has parking nearby.