World Autism Awareness Day 2024: Tips For Parenting A Child With Autism

World Autism Awareness Day aim to spread awareness about autism as a disorder

Every year, on April 2 World Autism Awareness Day is celebrated to empower and help autistic people lead a normal life. Autism, also known as autism spectrum disorder affects the development of the brain. It is a complicated, lifelong condition that affects behaviour, communication skills, interaction skills and learning ability. Some people with autism might require assistance for every single task while others can work and live with no or very little support. World Autism Awareness Day aim to spread awareness about autism as a disorder. This day also recognises and celebrates the rights of persons with autism.

World Autism Awareness Day 2024: Tips to support a child a autism

According to the World Health Organization, one in 100 children has autism. Right care for people with autistic needs can make a difference and simplify their lives. On World Autism Awareness Day 2024, Here are some tips for parents and caregivers to support an autistic child with day-to-day life.

Give your child some extra time to process and understand what you've said

Use hand gestures, pictures, symbols and eye contact to support what you are saying

Set up an environment that is comfortable for an autistic child

Take note of his/her interests and the things that he/she is motivated by

Autistic children respond well to positive reinforcement, therefore, you must praise them even after a small accomplishment

Find enjoyable activities that may help your child open up and connect with you

Engage him/her in routine activities like cooking, shopping and cleaning

More about autism: