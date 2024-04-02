World Autism Awareness Day 2024: Tips For Parenting A Child With Autism

World Autism Awareness Day aim to spread awareness about autism as a disorder
Every year, on April 2 World Autism Awareness Day is celebrated to empower and help autistic people lead a normal life. Autism, also known as autism spectrum disorder affects the development of the brain. It is a complicated, lifelong condition that affects behaviour, communication skills, interaction skills and learning ability. Some people with autism might require assistance for every single task while others can work and live with no or very little support. World Autism Awareness Day aim to spread awareness about autism as a disorder. This day also recognises and celebrates the rights of persons with autism.
World Autism Awareness Day 2024: Tips to support a child a autism
According to the World Health Organization, one in 100 children has autism. Right care for people with autistic needs can make a difference and simplify their lives. On World Autism Awareness Day 2024, Here are some tips for parents and caregivers to support an autistic child with day-to-day life.
- Give your child some extra time to process and understand what you've said
- Use hand gestures, pictures, symbols and eye contact to support what you are saying
- Set up an environment that is comfortable for an autistic child
- Take note of his/her interests and the things that he/she is motivated by
- Autistic children respond well to positive reinforcement, therefore, you must praise them even after a small accomplishment
- Find enjoyable activities that may help your child open up and connect with you
- Engage him/her in routine activities like cooking, shopping and cleaning
More about autism:
- Autism has no single cause. Genes and some environmental factors play a role in triggering autism spectrum disorder.
- Boys are more likely to develop autism than girls.
- Family history can also increase the risk.
- There is no way to prevent autism. However, it can be managed and treated well.
- Early diagnosis can help improve behaviour skills and support language development.
- Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.